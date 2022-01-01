Las Catrinas
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
3202 Broadway
Astoria, NY 11106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3202 Broadway, Astoria NY 11106
Nearby restaurants
Rizzo's Pizza
The Original Thin Crust Square Since 1959
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
The concept of SVL Souvlaki Bar was brought to life to fill the vacancy in the market for a high quality and authentic Greek Yeero, a principal in Greece and an ever-present symbol of Greek culture internationally. The concept behind SVL Souvlaki Bar was created around the Yeero (a term from the phonetic spelling of the word “gyro”) as the prominent point. Years were spent creating this concept before we opened the “Modern Fast-casual” Greek restaurant in November of 2015 in the vast multi-cultural neighborhood of Astoria. Today, SVL Souvlaki Bar is thriving with additional expansion plans underway.
The Highwater
A tropical destination in the heart of Astoria
Bad Habits
Come in and enjoy!