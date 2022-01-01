Go
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit

4000 Livernois Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (2862 reviews)

Regular Corn Taco$2.25
Cazuela Taco$2.99
Regular Flour Taco$2.50
12" Burrito$10.99
10" Q. Meal$8.49
10" Burrito$8.49
Shrimp Taco$3.99
Flour Taco Supreme$3.25
Torta$8.99
Make-A-Bowl$10.99
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

4000 Livernois Ave

Detroit MI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Mi Pueblo Express

Mi Pueblo Express is an extension of Mi Pueblo Restaurant serving most of the traditional food items our guests have grown to love. The goal of Mi Pueblo Express is to g‍‍‍ive a quicker service for those that are on the go. Limited seating will also be available for those who want a quick bite.

Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant

Mi Pueblo provides a rich experience with carefully selected chiles and ingredients to create a variety of flavorful, authentic Mexican dishes and salsas that make for a full stomach and a happy heart.
Steeped in the tradition of Jalisco, Mexico - our hometown, you'll find homemade fresh tortillas, tacos filled with marinated pork, chorizo, chicken and grilled steak, tortas that come in more than a dozen varieties and enchiladas topped with a generous amount of cheese and salsa roja.
In addition to the variety of "Mi Pueblo" style dishes, and a bar menu that is full of drinks suited for any taste. Spirits include a variety of fine tequilas, margaritas, mixed drinks with rum and Mi Pueblo's favorites including sangria and mojitos.
The three level restaurant has a colorful setting of archways, terra-cotta walls and murals of Mexican scenes along with a gazebo-style wood bar.

Mi Lindo San Blas

Hygrade Deli

Enduring, old-school shop with utilitarian atmosphere & classic sandwich menu that includes Reubens.

