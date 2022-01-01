Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit

Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Mi Pueblo provides a rich experience with carefully selected chiles and ingredients to create a variety of flavorful, authentic Mexican dishes and salsas that make for a full stomach and a happy heart.

Steeped in the tradition of Jalisco, Mexico - our hometown, you'll find homemade fresh tortillas, tacos filled with marinated pork, chorizo, chicken and grilled steak, tortas that come in more than a dozen varieties and enchiladas topped with a generous amount of cheese and salsa roja.

In addition to the variety of "Mi Pueblo" style dishes, and a bar menu that is full of drinks suited for any taste. Spirits include a variety of fine tequilas, margaritas, mixed drinks with rum and Mi Pueblo's favorites including sangria and mojitos.

The three level restaurant has a colorful setting of archways, terra-cotta walls and murals of Mexican scenes along with a gazebo-style wood bar.

