Las Cruces restaurants you'll love

More about North Main Taproom - Icebox Brewing
North Main Taproom - Icebox Brewing
3231 North Main St, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|1/2 & 1/2
|$9.00
|New Mexico Pizza
|$10.00
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$9.00
More about Bosque Brewing Co.
Bosque Brewing Co.
901 E. University Ave., Las Cruces
|Popular items
|6Pk SCOTIA
|$11.00
Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness.
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
|DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE
|$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
|BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork in house-made barbecue sauce served on Texas toast with Jicama slaw, crispy onion strings and pickles
More about Kind Bread Company
SANDWICHES
Kind Bread Company
201 South Solano Suite G, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
Naturally leavened and just enough sweetness.
Ingredients: Flour, Milk, Sugar, Sourdough Starter, Water, Avocado Oil, Butter, Cinnamon, Clove, Salt
|Dinner Roll
|$1.50
Give our sourdough dinner rolls a try. Perfect for gravy dippin’ and butter slatherin’!
Ingredients: Flour, Water, Milk, Sourdough Starter, Avocado Oil, Salt
|Traditional Loaf
|$8.00
Traditional loaves are versatile and delicious!
Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter & Salt.
More about The Boneyard Cantina - Icebox Brewing
The Boneyard Cantina - Icebox Brewing
139 N Main Street, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|Side Beans
|$1.00
|Green Chile Chicken
|Pico De Gallo
|$0.50
More about AMADOR LIVE
AMADOR LIVE
302 South Main Street, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken breast over a bed of fettuccine noodles tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
Tempura battered pickle spears fried to perfection. Served with your choice of ranch, honey mustard or poblano ranch
|Southwestern Cobb
|$12.00
Grilled organic chicken breast served on a bed of mixed greens, black beans
roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, bacon bleu cheese crumbles, crispy jalapeno and red onion
More about Don Felix Cafe
Don Felix Cafe
2290 Calle De Parian, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|Green Rice
|$3.00
Onion + tomato + mexican squash
|Pulled Pork Street Tacos
|$15.00
four pulled pork tacos + bitter orange salsa + cabbage
|Mexican Corn
|$3.00
Roasted corn + cilantro crema + cotija cheese + honey lime butter
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
1020 N Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
|Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
More about Salud! de Mesilla
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Salud! de Mesilla
1800 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$13.00
Casserole Style = Layered White Corn Tortillas + Green Chile Sauce + Colby Jack Cheese + Beans + Lettuce + Tomato
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
Brioche Bun + Single Pattie + Lettuce + Tomato
|Calamari
|$10.00
GF Breading + Calamari Tentacles & Rings + Buttermilk Ranch + Lemons
More about Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE
Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE
1001 E. University Ave C-1, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Small Agua Fresca
|$3.00
|Side of Guac
|$1.00
More about Picacho Brewery - Icebox Brewing
Picacho Brewery - Icebox Brewing
2825 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces
More about Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian
Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian
1338 Picacho Hills Dr, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
Cup and Char Pepperonis, mozzarella cheese and our famous red sauce.
|Chicken Parm
|$17.00
Hand breaded chicken, smothered in our house-made red sauce with melted cheese, on top of penne pasta. Comes with soup and bread. Add a side salad for only $1.99
|Chicken Wings
Your choice of 6, 12 or 24 wings tossed in your favorite sauces. Any order over six can get 2 choices of sauce.
More about Grounded Cafe
Grounded Cafe
300 N Main St, Las Cruces