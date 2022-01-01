Las Cruces restaurants you'll love

Las Cruces restaurants
Toast
  • Las Cruces

Las Cruces's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Las Cruces restaurants

North Main Taproom - Icebox Brewing image

 

North Main Taproom - Icebox Brewing

3231 North Main St, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 & 1/2$9.00
New Mexico Pizza$10.00
Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
More about North Main Taproom - Icebox Brewing
Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

901 E. University Ave., Las Cruces

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6Pk SCOTIA$11.00
Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness.
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork in house-made barbecue sauce served on Texas toast with Jicama slaw, crispy onion strings and pickles
More about Bosque Brewing Co.
Kind Bread Company image

SANDWICHES

Kind Bread Company

201 South Solano Suite G, Las Cruces

Avg 4.7 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Naturally leavened and just enough sweetness.
Ingredients: Flour, Milk, Sugar, Sourdough Starter, Water, Avocado Oil, Butter, Cinnamon, Clove, Salt
Dinner Roll$1.50
Give our sourdough dinner rolls a try. Perfect for gravy dippin’ and butter slatherin’!
Ingredients: Flour, Water, Milk, Sourdough Starter, Avocado Oil, Salt
Traditional Loaf$8.00
Traditional loaves are versatile and delicious!
Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter & Salt.
More about Kind Bread Company
The Boneyard Cantina - Icebox Brewing image

 

The Boneyard Cantina - Icebox Brewing

139 N Main Street, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Beans$1.00
Green Chile Chicken
Pico De Gallo$0.50
More about The Boneyard Cantina - Icebox Brewing
AMADOR LIVE image

 

AMADOR LIVE

302 South Main Street, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo Pasta$16.00
Grilled Chicken breast over a bed of fettuccine noodles tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce
Fried Pickles$7.00
Tempura battered pickle spears fried to perfection. Served with your choice of ranch, honey mustard or poblano ranch
Southwestern Cobb$12.00
Grilled organic chicken breast served on a bed of mixed greens, black beans
roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, bacon bleu cheese crumbles, crispy jalapeno and red onion
More about AMADOR LIVE
Don Felix Cafe image

 

Don Felix Cafe

2290 Calle De Parian, Las Cruces

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Rice$3.00
Onion + tomato + mexican squash
Pulled Pork Street Tacos$15.00
four pulled pork tacos + bitter orange salsa + cabbage
Mexican Corn$3.00
Roasted corn + cilantro crema + cotija cheese + honey lime butter
More about Don Felix Cafe
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

1020 N Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

2102 Telshor Ct, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6Pk SCOTIA$11.00
Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness.
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
CHIPS & QUESO$6.50
Tortilla chips with our house-made queso
More about Bosque Brewing Co.
Salud! de Mesilla image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Salud! de Mesilla

1800 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces

Avg 4.5 (1244 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas$13.00
Casserole Style = Layered White Corn Tortillas + Green Chile Sauce + Colby Jack Cheese + Beans + Lettuce + Tomato
Classic Burger$13.00
Brioche Bun + Single Pattie + Lettuce + Tomato
Calamari$10.00
GF Breading + Calamari Tentacles & Rings + Buttermilk Ranch + Lemons
More about Salud! de Mesilla
Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE image

 

Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE

1001 E. University Ave C-1, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
Small Agua Fresca$3.00
Side of Guac$1.00
More about Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE
Matteo's Mexican Food - 138 S. Main St image

 

Matteo's Mexican Food - 138 S. Main St

1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE C-1, LAS CRUCES

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Matteo's Mexican Food - 138 S. Main St
Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

z

901 E. University Ave., Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about z
Willow & Blaine image

 

Willow & Blaine

118 N Mesquite Street, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Willow & Blaine
Picacho Brewery - Icebox Brewing image

 

Picacho Brewery - Icebox Brewing

2825 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Picacho Brewery - Icebox Brewing
Forgehdaboudit Southwest Italian image

 

Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian

1338 Picacho Hills Dr, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni
Cup and Char Pepperonis, mozzarella cheese and our famous red sauce.
Chicken Parm$17.00
Hand breaded chicken, smothered in our house-made red sauce with melted cheese, on top of penne pasta. Comes with soup and bread. Add a side salad for only $1.99
Chicken Wings
Your choice of 6, 12 or 24 wings tossed in your favorite sauces. Any order over six can get 2 choices of sauce.
More about Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian
Restaurant banner

 

Grounded Cafe

300 N Main St, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Grounded Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Las Cruces

Tacos

Enchiladas

Fish And Chips

Quesadillas

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Carne Asada Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

