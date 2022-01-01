Las Cruces brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Las Cruces
North Main Taproom - Icebox Brewing
3231 North Main St, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|1/2 & 1/2
|$9.00
|New Mexico Pizza
|$10.00
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$9.00
Bosque Brewing Co.
901 E. University Ave., Las Cruces
|Popular items
|6Pk SCOTIA
|$11.00
Scotia's bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness.
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
|DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE
|$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
|BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork in house-made barbecue sauce served on Texas toast with Jicama slaw, crispy onion strings and pickles
The Boneyard Cantina - Icebox Brewing
139 N Main Street, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|Side Beans
|$1.00
|Can Coke
|$1.50
|Fish
Bosque Brewing Co.
2102 Telshor Ct, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|6Pk SCOTIA
|$11.00
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
|DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE
|$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
|CHIPS & QUESO
|$6.50
Tortilla chips with our house-made queso