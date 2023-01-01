Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada burritos in Las Cruces

Las Cruces restaurants
Las Cruces restaurants that serve carne asada burritos

Chilitos-Foothills

3850 Foothills Rd,Ste 10, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$11.99
Served with fresh onions and cilantro
More about Chilitos-Foothills
Chilitos Restaurant

2405 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$11.99
Served with fresh onions and cilantro
More about Chilitos Restaurant

