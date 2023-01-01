Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada burritos in
Las Cruces
/
Las Cruces
/
Carne Asada Burritos
Las Cruces restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
Chilitos-Foothills
3850 Foothills Rd,Ste 10, Las Cruces
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Burrito
$11.99
Served with fresh onions and cilantro
More about Chilitos-Foothills
Chilitos Restaurant
2405 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Burrito
$11.99
Served with fresh onions and cilantro
More about Chilitos Restaurant
