Cheesecake in Las Cruces
Las Cruces restaurants that serve cheesecake
Bosque Brewing Co.
901 E. University Ave., Las Cruces
|DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE
|$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian
1338 Picacho Hills Dr, Las Cruces
|Blueberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Delicious fresh Blueberries in a mouthwatering cheesecake.
