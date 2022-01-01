Fish and chips in Las Cruces
Las Cruces restaurants that serve fish and chips
Bosque Brewing Co.
901 E. University Ave., Las Cruces
|FISH & CHIPS
|$14.00
Bosque IPA-battered cod fillets, french fries, and house-made jalapeño tartar sauce. For an extra kick, add Buffalo sauce for $0.50. Add another fillet $5.
Bosque Brewing Co.
2102 Telshor Ct, Las Cruces
|FISH & CHIPS
|$14.00
Bosque IPA-battered cod fillets, french fries, and house-made jalapeño tartar sauce. For an extra kick, add Buffalo sauce for $0.50. Add another fillet $5.