Fish and chips in Las Cruces

Las Cruces restaurants
Las Cruces restaurants that serve fish and chips

Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

901 E. University Ave., Las Cruces

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$14.00
Bosque IPA-battered cod fillets, french fries, and house-made jalapeño tartar sauce. For an extra kick, add Buffalo sauce for $0.50. Add another fillet $5.
More about Bosque Brewing Co.
Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

2102 Telshor Ct, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$14.00
Bosque IPA-battered cod fillets, french fries, and house-made jalapeño tartar sauce. For an extra kick, add Buffalo sauce for $0.50. Add another fillet $5.
More about Bosque Brewing Co.
Fish & Chips image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Salud! de Mesilla

1800 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces

Avg 4.5 (1244 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$19.00
Beer Battered Cod (3) + Beer Battered Fries + Sweet Serrano Aioli + Lemon
More about Salud! de Mesilla

