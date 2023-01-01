Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Las Cruces
/
Las Cruces
/
French Fries
Las Cruces restaurants that serve french fries
Chilitos-Foothills
3850 Foothills Rd,Ste 10, Las Cruces
No reviews yet
Side French Fries
$4.59
More about Chilitos-Foothills
Chilitos Restaurant
2405 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces
No reviews yet
Side French Fries
$4.59
More about Chilitos Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Las Cruces
Gorditas
Quesadillas
Cheesecake
French Toast
Bean Burritos
Cheeseburgers
Tostadas
Fajitas
More near Las Cruces to explore
El Paso
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(106 restaurants)
Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
El Paso
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(106 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(987 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(235 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston