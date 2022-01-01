Ravioli in Las Cruces
Las Cruces restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian
Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian
1338 Picacho Hills Dr, Las Cruces
|TOASTED RAVIOLI
|$8.50
Our 4 cheese St. Louis Style ravioli toasted and served with our pasta sauce or served with our green chile mushroom sauce.
|Four Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
Our Four cheese ravioli smothered in our famous red sauce, served with bread and 1 of our 2oz meatballs. Or try it with our AWARD-WINNING Green Chile Alfredo sauce.