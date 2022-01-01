Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Las Cruces

Las Cruces restaurants
Las Cruces restaurants that serve ravioli

TOASTED RAVIOLI image

 

Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian

1338 Picacho Hills Dr, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TOASTED RAVIOLI$8.50
Our 4 cheese St. Louis Style ravioli toasted and served with our pasta sauce or served with our green chile mushroom sauce.
Four Cheese Ravioli$17.00
Our Four cheese ravioli smothered in our famous red sauce, served with bread and 1 of our 2oz meatballs. Or try it with our AWARD-WINNING Green Chile Alfredo sauce.
More about Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Salud! de Mesilla

1800 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces

Avg 4.5 (1244 reviews)
Takeout
St. Louis Toasted Ravioli (8)$10.00
Fried Beef Ravioli + Breaded + Pomodoro Sauce + Provel Cheese
More about Salud! de Mesilla

