Tacos in Las Cruces
Las Cruces restaurants that serve tacos
Bosque Brewing Co.
901 E. University Ave., Las Cruces
|BIRRIA BEEF TACO PLATE
|$12.50
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Slow-cooked pot roast and cheese grilled in birria consommé served with extra sauce for dipping. Topped with red onion and cilantro
|JACKFRUIT TACO PLATE
|$12.00
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Grilled jackfruit, black beans, topped with pico de gallo and vegetarian lime crema
Don Felix Cafe
2290 Calle De Parian, Las Cruces
|Pulled Pork Street Tacos
|$15.00
four pulled pork tacos + bitter orange salsa + cabbage
|Carne Asada Street Tacos
|$17.00
four carne asada tacos + cilantro crema + cotija cheese + micro cilantro
Salud! de Mesilla
1800 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces
|Duck Tacos
|$12.00
|Mushroom Asada Tacos
|$11.00
Roasted Oyster Mushroom + Pico de Gallo + Fresh Jalapeños
|Pescado Tacos
|$11.00
Beer Battered Cod + White Corn Tortillas + Sweet Serrano Aioli + Pickled Veggies + Mire Poix Micro Greens