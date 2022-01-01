Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Las Cruces

Las Cruces restaurants
Las Cruces restaurants that serve tacos

Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

901 E. University Ave., Las Cruces

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BIRRIA BEEF TACO PLATE$12.50
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Slow-cooked pot roast and cheese grilled in birria consommé served with extra sauce for dipping. Topped with red onion and cilantro
JACKFRUIT TACO PLATE$12.00
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Grilled jackfruit, black beans, topped with pico de gallo and vegetarian lime crema
Item pic

 

Don Felix Cafe

2290 Calle De Parian, Las Cruces

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Street Tacos$15.00
four pulled pork tacos + bitter orange salsa + cabbage
Carne Asada Street Tacos$17.00
four carne asada tacos + cilantro crema + cotija cheese + micro cilantro
Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

2102 Telshor Ct, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TACO PLATE$12.00
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Pulled, red chile marinated chicken breast, topped with pico de gallo and lime crema
BIRRIA BEEF TACO PLATE$12.50
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Slow-cooked pot roast and cheese grilled in birria consommé served with extra sauce for dipping. Topped with red onion and cilantro
JACKFRUIT TACO PLATE$12.00
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Grilled jackfruit, black beans, topped with pico de gallo and vegetarian lime crema
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Salud! de Mesilla

1800 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces

Avg 4.5 (1244 reviews)
Takeout
Duck Tacos$12.00
Mushroom Asada Tacos$11.00
Roasted Oyster Mushroom + Pico de Gallo + Fresh Jalapeños
Pescado Tacos$11.00
Beer Battered Cod + White Corn Tortillas + Sweet Serrano Aioli + Pickled Veggies + Mire Poix Micro Greens
Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE image

 

Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE

1001 E. University Ave C-1, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos Plate$8.99
