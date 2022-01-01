Go
Consumer picView gallery

Las Fajitas Springdale - 5266 N Thompson St

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5266 N Thompson St

Springdale, AR 72764

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

5266 N Thompson St, Springdale AR 72764

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gusano's Pizzeria - Rogers
orange starNo Reviews
2603 W Pleasant Grove Rd #112, Rogers, AR 72758, USA Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
KING BURRITO - PLEASANT CROSSING
orange star4.6 • 26
4303 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - Springdale
orange star4.3 • 413
4126 Elm Springs Road Springdale, AZ 72762
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Springdale, Arkansas
orange starNo Reviews
3492 West Sunset Ave Springdale, AR 72762
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - Tontitown
orange star4.3 • 413
7420 W Sunset Ave, Springdale, AR 72762
View restaurantnext
Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
4204 S JB Hunt Dr #40 Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springdale

King Burrito - Springdale
orange star4.3 • 413
4126 Elm Springs Road Springdale, AZ 72762
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - Tontitown
orange star4.3 • 413
7420 W Sunset Ave, Springdale, AR 72762
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Springdale

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Las Fajitas Springdale - 5266 N Thompson St

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston