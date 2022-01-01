Go
Toast

Las Floriditas

Come in and enjoy!

107 St. Francis St. • $$$

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)

Location

107 St. Francis St.

Mobile AL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

B-Bob's Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown

No reviews yet

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. offers the finest Rotisserie Chicken and Beef/Lamb with exciting dishes and friendly service. Here, every dish is handcrafted to order using the freshest, finest ingredients. Our specialties are stone toasted flatbread sandwiches, homemade soups, and orzo pastas.

Squid Ink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WEST Food Bar

No reviews yet

Upscale casual restaurant located in Downtown Mobile offering lunch, brunch, and dinner.
With a speakeasy vibe, there are also handcrafted cocktails and a curated wine selection.
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston