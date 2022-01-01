Go
Toast

Las Margaritas

Fresh Mexican cuisine experience!

1361 Center Drive Suite 106

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1361 Center Drive Suite 106

Medford OR

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SOUTH MEDFORD

No reviews yet

"The Point, Your Neighborhoods Best Pub and Grill"

Victorico's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tosu Ramen and Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grape Street Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Est 2016, Grape Street is your location for great food and drinks, also your number one small venue for live entertainment weekly

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston