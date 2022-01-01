Las Margaritas
Fresh Mexican cuisine experience!
1361 Center Drive Suite 106
Location
1361 Center Drive Suite 106
Medford OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SOUTH MEDFORD
"The Point, Your Neighborhoods Best Pub and Grill"
Victorico's Mexican Food
Come in and enjoy!
Tosu Ramen and Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Grape Street Bar and Grill
Est 2016, Grape Street is your location for great food and drinks, also your number one small venue for live entertainment weekly