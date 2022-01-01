Go
Toast

Las Margaritas

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2700 Jamie Lane • $$

Avg 4.2 (173 reviews)

Popular Items

3.25 MILD SALSA$0.50
K- CHICKEN NUGGETS$5.20
ENCHILADA$3.49
BEAN BURRITO$9.69
CHEESE DIP$7.59
CHURROS$4.19
#2 3 ENCHILADAS$14.09
ASADA BURRITO$15.09
K- QUESADILLA$5.20
ENCHILADAS DE MOLE$12.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2700 Jamie Lane

Lincoln NE

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O.G. Grata

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

We're bringing the Thrill of the Grill, To-go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston