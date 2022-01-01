Go
Micheladas Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

427 San Benito st

Popular Items

Taco Governador$7.10
Orden de Taco Birria$12.50
3 Tacos de Birria con consomé al lado
Mar y Tierra$18.25
California Roll$10.00
Hot Cheeto Roll$18.25
Mango Crunchy Roll$18.25
Orden de Red Tacos$12.50
3 Tacos de Birria con consomé al lado
Quesabirria$8.25
Quesadilla de birria y consomé al lado
Pulled beef with cheese in a handmade tortilla folded in half.
Baja Fries$15.15
Papas fritas, camarones, pico de gallo, tocino y chipotle mayo.
Deep fired shrimp on a bed of fries with pico de gallo, bacon and chipotle mayo.
Torito Roll$20.25
Location

Hollister CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
