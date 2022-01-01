Go
Las Miches Marisqueras

SEAFOOD

77 Lake St • $

Avg 4.1 (141 reviews)

Popular Items

HOUSE BURRITO$11.00
rice, beans, choice of meat, onions, cilantro inside a flour tortilla
WHITE QUESO DIP$7.00
house-made white queso
MEDIUM MARGARITA$8.00
HARD SHELL TACO$3.00
hard shell corn tortilla, ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream
BIRRIA TACO (BEEF BRISKET)$4.00
A style taco, composed of a guajillo pepper sauce on brisket meat is called birria, served with melted cheese, onions and cilantro inside a corn tortilla that has been stained red by the birria marinade, side of dipping consome soup and lime wedge
NAVAJO TACO$7.00
deep fried bread, topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and yellow cheddar cheese
WET BURRITO$15.00
rice, beans, choice of meat, yellow cheddar cheese, onions, cilantro inside a flour tortilla burrito topped with mild green salsa, white queso and yellow cheddar cheese
STREET TACO$3.25
soft corn tortillas, choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro, lime wedge
CHURROS$6.00
deep fried unsweetened dough, rolled in a mixture of sugar and cinnamon
CHIPS & SALSA (ONLINE/ TAKE-OUT)$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

77 Lake St

Delaware OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Delaware Public House

Homestead Beer Co.'s Delaware Public House - come in and sample some of the best beers brewed in Ohio. With ample outdoor seating, beautiful indoor beer hall and a full cocktail menu - come and restore your spirit.

Red Door BBQ - Delaware

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe De Cart

Drive on up and get yourself a nice hot cup of coffee! We are a drive/walk up coffee truck located at The Food Truck Depot in Delaware, OH. Just a very short distance from downtown located on Potter St. between 36 and 37. We offer regular and specialty coffee drinks mornings and throughout the day. Coffee to me is like a nice warm blanket in a cup. Something soothing, smooth and comforting. I hope to see you soon.

Restoration Brew Worx

Thank you for your support during these unbelievable times. As always, we will work on improving our game anyway we can. May your friends and family be safe and healthy.

