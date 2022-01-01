Las Olas Cardiff

Cardiff Beach Bar @ Tower13

No reviews yet

Cardiff Beach Bar @ Tower 13 is a great beach/sports bar, owned by locals with an attitude that “when you’re here, you’re a local too”. We serve quality food from an extensive menu along with a great view of the Pacific Ocean, directly across from the sandy beach at lifeguard tower 13 in beautiful Cardiff by the Sea. When you come to Tower 13 you’ll find a chill beach vibe to complement our two outdoor patios, and our attentive and friendly staff will help you find your perfect libation from our selection of great wine and cocktails and our 27 beers on tap (the majority of which are local craft beers!). To make things even better we have 30 TVs for viewing your favorite sports teams, shuffleboard, pinball, pool, Foosball, Jinga, and fun events so you can get your groove on.

