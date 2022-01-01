Go
Las Olas Cardiff

Since our humble beginnings in 1981 at Cardiff State Beach, and then a second spot right up Hwy 101 in Carlsbad, Las Olas has been the favorite go to for hungry beach goers because they know they can get a cold beer, or a great Margarita, those fresh warm chips & salsa, delicious made to order Mexican Food and be welcomed every visit.

2655 South Coast Highway 101

Popular Items

Grilled Fish Taco$6.75
Grilled Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, yogurt salsa, salsa fresca, soft corn tortilla.
Two Kids Burritos w/ Rice & Beans$6.50
Two mini 6" burritos with refried beans and melted jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in flour tortillas served with rice & beans.
Two Mini Quesadillas w Rice & Beans$6.50
Two medium 6" flour tortillas with melted jack and cheddar cheese and served with a side of rice and beans.
Baja Fish Taco$6.50
Beer-battered Alaskan Cod, cabbage, yogurt salsa, salsa fresca, soft corn tortilla.
Las Olas Skinny Bottled 8 oz$12.00
El Jimador Silver, organic agave nectar, fresh lemon and lime
Fresh Guacamole$9.00
Freshly made guacamole served with a side order of crisp corn tortilla chips and homemade salsa.
Quantity of Utensils
Compostable cutlery is available upon request. Please indicate the number of sets needed.
Crispy Shell Taco$5.50
Shredded lettuce, cheese, tomaté, queso cotija, crispy corn tortilla. Choice of protein shredded chicken or shredded beef..
Las Olas Bottled 8 oz$10.50
Tradicional Silver, orange liqueur, fresh lime, sweet & sour
Grilled Shrimp Taco$6.75
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, yogurt salsa, salsa fresca, soft corn tortilla.
Location

Encinitas CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
