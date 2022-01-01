Las Olas Taqueria

Go
LOCALLY OWNED AND LOCALLY ROLLED!
Healthy alternative to Mexican food with a bit of Latin flavor. Burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more! Vegetarian, vegan, & gluten free if you wish!

TACOS

356 Lafayette Road • $

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$9.59
Fresh Fried Chips & Guacamole$5.69
Steak Bowl$9.89
YES ADD UTENSILS & NAPKINS !
Chicken Taco$4.29
Ancho Beef Taco$4.29
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips$3.29
Chicken Bowl$9.29
Steak Burrito$9.89
Chicken Burrito$9.29
Location

356 Lafayette Road

Hampton NH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

SANTIAGO'S

No reviews yet

Freshly prepared coastal fare. Savory shrimp, fish, Carne Asada and plenty of veggies. This is our on-line limited takeout menu.
We encourage you to dine in with us to enjoy our craft beer on tap and the best margaritas on the seacoast.

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

401 Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

Smuttynose Restaurant

No reviews yet

Redone, Relaxed & Ready to Serve!
We’ve redone the space and totally reworked the menu, but our commitment to great service and a memorable experience remains untouched.
Come in and enjoy!

