Las Olas Taqueria
LOCALLY OWNED AND LOCALLY ROLLED!
Healthy alternative to Mexican food with a bit of Latin flavor. Burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more! Vegetarian, vegan, & gluten free if you wish!
TACOS
356 Lafayette Road • $
Location
356 Lafayette Road
Hampton NH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SANTIAGO'S
Freshly prepared coastal fare. Savory shrimp, fish, Carne Asada and plenty of veggies. This is our on-line limited takeout menu.
We encourage you to dine in with us to enjoy our craft beer on tap and the best margaritas on the seacoast.
Cafe Services
Come in and enjoy!
401 Tavern
Come in and enjoy
Smuttynose Restaurant
Redone, Relaxed & Ready to Serve!
We’ve redone the space and totally reworked the menu, but our commitment to great service and a memorable experience remains untouched.
Come in and enjoy!