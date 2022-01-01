Go
Las Olas Taqueria

LOCALLY OWNED AND LOCALLY ROLLED!
Healthy alternative to Mexican food with a bit of Latin flavor. Burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more! Vegetarian, vegan, & gluten free if you wish!

1517 Post Road • $

Avg 4.2 (598 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito$9.49
YES ADD UTENSILS & NAPKINS !
Chicken Bowl$9.49
Chicken Quesadilla$9.79
Chicken Taco$4.49
Steak Bowl$10.09
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips$3.49
Steak Taco$4.89
Steak Burrito$10.09
Fresh Fried Chips & Guacamole$5.89
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1517 Post Road

Wells ME

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
