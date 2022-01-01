Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs
At Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant, we are dedicated to using the freshest, the highest quality, the tastiest, and only the best ingredients.
Our chefs are dedicated and experienced leaving you with nothing but the best experience.
Our unique environment, superior food, and excellent service are sure to leave you with a smile on your face.
2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY
Location
HOLLY SPRINGS GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
