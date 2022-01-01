Go
Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering

Modernized Dominican home-style food made with tradition, passion, and rich flavors inspired from the Dominican Republic

SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

4337 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.6 (189 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetariano Dominicano$11.00
Mixed vegetables, white rice, black beans, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, tropical pico de gallo, sweet plantains, cilantro garlic aioli
Limonada$4.00
Freshly squeezed lime juice made with Abuelita's recipe
Beef Empanada$2.00
Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with beef
Fritura Box$12.00
A box full of tostones, fried cheese, loganiza sausage, crispy chicken and our signature mayo-ketchup aioli
French Fries$3.00
Lightly salted crispy french fries
Family Meal$30.00
Feeds a Family of 4. Comes with White Rice, Pinto Beans, Your Choice of Protein,
Sweet Plantains and Organic Spring Mix
Mangu con Tres Golpes$10.00
Traditional Dominican breakfast. Mashed green plantains, fried eggs, salami, cheese, and pickled onions
Fried Chicken$10.00
Crispy hand battered chicken bits with your choice of french fries or rice and beans
Caramel Flan$4.00
Creamy custard topped with caramel made from scratch
Guava & Cream Cheese Empanada$2.00
Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with guava jelly and cream cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Location

4337 Washington St

Roslindale MA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
