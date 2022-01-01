Las Palmas Restaurant
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
717 Reviews
$$
19840 International Blvd
Seatac, WA 98188
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
19840 International Blvd, Seatac WA 98188
Nearby restaurants
Beecher's Handmade Cheese
If our online ordering is unavailable we apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to serving you in store.
Evergreens
We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!
Sharps RoastHouse
Sharps RoastHouse has been voted one of the best restaurants in Seatac. We are a local restaurant and bar next door to Seatac Airport (Seattle International Airport), just outside of Seattle. We offer scratch American Cuisine, fine crafted cocktails and Northwest wine and beer. Our custom roasting works showcases our 12 hour Hereford Prime Rib, Applewood Smoked St Luis Ribs and spit fired organic rotisserie chicken. Perfect for a quick bite before a flight or layover or after picking up a hungry friend from a long day of traveling.
Lucky Louie Fish Shack
Lucky Louie Fish Shack is a Fast Casual Concept located in the Central Terminal at SEA Airport. We are proud to serve Fish & Chips made with Alaska Wild and Sustainable Pollock or Salmon, Creamy Clam Chowder, Honey Teriyaki Salmon and Classic Shrimp Louie Salads. For an anytime treat, creamy cheesecake filled Sweet Waffle Fish – all served up fresh and fast! #HaveALuckyDay