Las Palmas Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

717 Reviews

$$

19840 International Blvd

Seatac, WA 98188

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Revuelta
Rice
Street Tacos
Pupusa Frijol-queso
Pupusa Chicharon-queso
Horchata$3.75
Pupusa Pollo
Pupusa Queso-Spinach
Pupusa Queso-Zuchini
Chicken Tamales$3.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

19840 International Blvd, Seatac WA 98188

Directions

