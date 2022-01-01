Las Tres Catrinas
Come in and enjoy!
555 BROADWAY • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
555 BROADWAY
CHULA VISTA CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
La Central Urban Grille -Beer Garden
Come in and enjoy great food, great beer, and a great atmosphere!
Culichi Town
Come in and enjoy!
The FoodFather, Co
The FoodFather Co is a mobile Food Service that focuses on international cuisines. Chef Leon started this family ran company, August of 2019 in efforts of portraying his artistry in food and wanting to share with the community of San Diego. Hence Our Slogan “Feed The Family.
Come in and enjoy!