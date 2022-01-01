Las Vegas American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Las Vegas

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs

8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Latina$5.00
#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy.
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Naked Chix$11.00
📷Photo by @seema.eats
#LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
More about SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
Old Soul image

 

Old Soul

495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHOPPED SALAD$13.00
GRILLED TROUT$23.00
HH Roasted Cauliflower$6.00
More about Old Soul
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place image

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast$11.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Three Egg Breakfast$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast$10.75
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin

2010 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic*$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Meltdown*$13.00
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Sweet Cheese Us$14.00
📷 Photo by @jaytheruler #LiveHappy - Shaved steak, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin
Downtown Las Vegas image

 

Downtown Las Vegas

616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesabirria Taco Plate$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
CHORIZO & HASH BROWN$11.00
sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheese and diced green onions wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
More about Downtown Las Vegas
eat. image

 

eat.

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BISCUITS & GRAVY$13.00
Buttermilk biscuits, country gravy, two sunny-side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon
KILLER GRILLED CHEESE$13.00
Aged cheddar on sourdough w/ kick-ass tomato soup
LA' KATS DEVILED EGGS$9.00
Known to make giraffes dance
More about eat.
Carson Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carson Kitchen

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepp on Pepp Flatbread$15.00
pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano
Iron Chef Burger 2.0$14.00
boursin, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Carson Kitchen
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hussong's Classic Guacamole$11.95
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime Juice
Stacked Quesadillas$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Fajitas$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taquitos$8.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
Stacked Quesadillas$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
3 Carnitas Tacos$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Sagos image

 

Sagos

4790 S Fort Apache Rd Ste E,, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.00
Wings with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Caesar$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about Sagos
18bin image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY FRIES$6.50
Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.50
Buff Chx. Nachos$13.50
More about 18bin
Smoke & Fire image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smoke & Fire

3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Smoke & Fire Burger$15.99
More about Smoke & Fire
Jackpot Bar & Grill image

 

Jackpot Bar & Grill

4485 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
High Roller Tots$10.99
Patty Melt$10.99
Philly Cheese Steak$11.99
More about Jackpot Bar & Grill
Smoking Pig BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ

4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Lollipops
Cup Brunswick Stew$4.49
Pepsi$2.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place image

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old Fashioned Pancakes$10.95
*Photo shown with fruit addition*
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each.
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Three Egg Breakfast$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Classic Texas Cut French Toast$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
SANTA FE MINING COMPANY image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SANTA FE MINING COMPANY

5021 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (477 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Ranch$1.50
BBQ BURGER$9.95
FISH & CHIPS$10.95
More about SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
The Crack Shack Las Vegas image

 

The Crack Shack Las Vegas

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
Señor Croque$13.00
fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
More about The Crack Shack Las Vegas
Big Dog's Brewing image

SANDWICHES

Big Dog's Brewing

4543 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (665 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
gO pACK gO!
Big Dog's Salad$12.50
Smothered Fries, Chicago Style$9.00
More about Big Dog's Brewing
Scenic Brewing Co. image

 

Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$16.45
Crispy chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
The American Burger$12.95
Shredded lettuce, tomato, American cheese, caramelized onion, 1000 island dressing.
Impossible Burger$15.95
Micro greens, avocado, tomato, Bermuda onion.
More about Scenic Brewing Co.
Downtown Terrace image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Downtown Terrace

707 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (1913 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Downtown Terrace
Americana Las Vegas image

 

Americana Las Vegas

2620 Regatta drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Americana Las Vegas
DW Bistro image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

DW Bistro

9275 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (647 reviews)
Takeout
More about DW Bistro
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Home Plate Grill & Bar

2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme$11.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.
Winning Inning Wings (16)$18.00
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins$8.00
Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.
More about Home Plate Grill & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Americano

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cafe Americano

