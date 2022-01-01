Las Vegas American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Las Vegas
SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Spicy Latina
|$5.00
#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy.
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|Naked Chix
|$11.00
📷Photo by @seema.eats
#LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
|Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
Old Soul
495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$13.00
|GRILLED TROUT
|$23.00
|HH Roasted Cauliflower
|$6.00
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$11.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
|Three Egg Breakfast
|$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
|Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast
|$10.75
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin
2010 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Classic*
|$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Meltdown*
|$13.00
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Sweet Cheese Us
|$14.00
📷 Photo by @jaytheruler #LiveHappy - Shaved steak, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Downtown Las Vegas
616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Quesabirria Taco Plate
|$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
|CHORIZO & HASH BROWN
|$11.00
sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheese and diced green onions wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
|Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
eat.
707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS
|Popular items
|BISCUITS & GRAVY
|$13.00
Buttermilk biscuits, country gravy, two sunny-side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon
|KILLER GRILLED CHEESE
|$13.00
Aged cheddar on sourdough w/ kick-ass tomato soup
|LA' KATS DEVILED EGGS
|$9.00
Known to make giraffes dance
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carson Kitchen
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Pepp on Pepp Flatbread
|$15.00
pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano
|Iron Chef Burger 2.0
|$14.00
boursin, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
(comes with spicy tater tots)
|Killer Shrimp
|$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Hussong's Classic Guacamole
|$11.95
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime Juice
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|Fajitas
|$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Taquitos
|$8.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|3 Carnitas Tacos
|$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
Sagos
4790 S Fort Apache Rd Ste E,, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Wings with your choice of sauce.
|Chicken Caesar
|$11.00
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
18bin
107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|CRISPY FRIES
|$6.50
|Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$12.50
|Buff Chx. Nachos
|$13.50
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Smoke & Fire
3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
|Smoke & Fire Burger
|$15.99
Jackpot Bar & Grill
4485 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|High Roller Tots
|$10.99
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$11.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ
4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Lollipops
|Cup Brunswick Stew
|$4.49
|Pepsi
|$2.99
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned Pancakes
|$10.95
*Photo shown with fruit addition*
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each.
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
|Three Egg Breakfast
|$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
|Classic Texas Cut French Toast
|$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
5021 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Big Ranch
|$1.50
|BBQ BURGER
|$9.95
|FISH & CHIPS
|$10.95
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mini Biscuits
|$6.00
miso-maple butter
|Señor Croque
|$13.00
fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
|5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
SANDWICHES
Big Dog's Brewing
4543 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$10.00
gO pACK gO!
|Big Dog's Salad
|$12.50
|Smothered Fries, Chicago Style
|$9.00
Scenic Brewing Co.
8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.45
Crispy chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
|The American Burger
|$12.95
Shredded lettuce, tomato, American cheese, caramelized onion, 1000 island dressing.
|Impossible Burger
|$15.95
Micro greens, avocado, tomato, Bermuda onion.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Downtown Terrace
707 Fremont St., Las Vegas
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Home Plate Grill & Bar
2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Supreme
|$11.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.
|Winning Inning Wings (16)
|$18.00
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
|Loaded Potato Skins
|$8.00
Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.