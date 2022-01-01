Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Las Vegas Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Las Vegas restaurants
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Las Vegas

Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yellow Curry$14.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots
Orange Peel Chicken$14.95
Stir-fried crispy chicken and orange peel in a Thai sweet chili sauce
Crab Rangoon$8.95
Deep-fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese filling with crab meat, carrots, served with Thai chili sauce
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Makai Island Grill image

 

Makai Island Grill

5165 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small$6.99
Salad (2 Meat)$10.49
Medium$10.49
More about Makai Island Grill
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thai Summer Roll$5.95
Deep-fried summer roll, stuffed with vegetables served with our sweet chili sauce
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$13.95
Stir fried flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, basil, and egg
Thai Spring Roll$6.95
Rice paper wrapped with mixed vegetables served with Thai peanut sauce
**Allergen info - PEANUTS**
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Taverna Costera // Dragon's Alley Coffee Co. image

 

Taverna Costera // Dragon's Alley Coffee Co.

1031 S. Main Street, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hibachi Steak Fried Rice - Americano$20.00
More about Taverna Costera // Dragon's Alley Coffee Co.
Restaurant banner

 

West Side Oasis

808 W. LAKE MEAD, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about West Side Oasis
Sushi Roku image

 

Sushi Roku

3500 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
More about Sushi Roku
Arts District Craft & Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Arts District Kitchen

1510 S Main St, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Arts District Kitchen

