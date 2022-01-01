Las Vegas Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Las Vegas
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Yellow Curry
|$14.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots
|Orange Peel Chicken
|$14.95
Stir-fried crispy chicken and orange peel in a Thai sweet chili sauce
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.95
Deep-fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese filling with crab meat, carrots, served with Thai chili sauce
More about Makai Island Grill
Makai Island Grill
5165 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Small
|$6.99
|Salad (2 Meat)
|$10.49
|Medium
|$10.49
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Lemongrass & Lime
11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Thai Summer Roll
|$5.95
Deep-fried summer roll, stuffed with vegetables served with our sweet chili sauce
|Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)
|$13.95
Stir fried flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, basil, and egg
|Thai Spring Roll
|$6.95
Rice paper wrapped with mixed vegetables served with Thai peanut sauce
**Allergen info - PEANUTS**
More about Taverna Costera // Dragon's Alley Coffee Co.
Taverna Costera // Dragon's Alley Coffee Co.
1031 S. Main Street, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Hibachi Steak Fried Rice - Americano
|$20.00
More about Arts District Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Arts District Kitchen
1510 S Main St, Las Vegas