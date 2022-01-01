Las Vegas bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Las Vegas

Old Soul image

 

Old Soul

495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHOPPED SALAD$13.00
GRILLED TROUT$23.00
HH Roasted Cauliflower$6.00
More about Old Soul
Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole - Hola Traditional$10.50
avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices
Hola Traditional Corn$6.50
crema + mayonnaise + queso cotija + tajin + cilantro
Dirty Corn$8.00
hola traditional w/ chicharron crumble + crispy chorizo
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave image

 

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave

8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch Enchilada Asada$9.95
Steak or Chicken, Flour Tortilla w Green Sauce, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream
2 Item Combinations$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup
Pozole Soup$10.00
Pork, Hominy, Cabbage, Radish & Onions
More about Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
Tacos & Beer image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Beer

3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TACO PARTY PACK$60.00
PITCHER OF MARGARITA (32oz)
2 PROTEINS (serves 16 tacos)
FRESH HAND-MADE TORTILLAS (corn, flour or mix)
MEXICAN RICE & REFRIED BEANS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
CHIPS & SALSA
ALL THE TOPPINGS
Carne Asada$4.50
grilled skirt steak, refried beans, cascabel salsa, guac, pico, queso
Tortilla Soup$8.95
chicken soup w/corn, black beans, crispy tortilla, red onion, cilantro, crema, queso fresco, avocado
More about Tacos & Beer
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Po' Boys
Snow Crab Clusters$29.99
Fish & Chips (& 1 side item)$14.99
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
Downtown Las Vegas image

 

Downtown Las Vegas

616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesabirria Taco Plate$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
CHORIZO & HASH BROWN$11.00
sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheese and diced green onions wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
More about Downtown Las Vegas
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen image

 

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen

8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana cheesecake$10.00
with Italian meringue
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Served with Spaghetti
Chicken Piccata$25.00
served with vegetables of the day
More about Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
Carson Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carson Kitchen

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepp on Pepp Flatbread$15.00
pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano
Iron Chef Burger 2.0$14.00
boursin, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Carson Kitchen
Spaghetty Western image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spaghetty Western

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2572 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$23.95
Large Caesar Salad$10.95
Kids Pasta Bolognese$8.75
More about Spaghetty Western
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Inari Roll$13.00
Inari tofu, asparagus, mizuna, cucumber, avocado, sauteed mushrooms, vegan eel sauce
Rock Shrimp Tempura$13.00
chipotle aïoli
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
almonds, kurozu reduction
More about Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hussong's Classic Guacamole$11.95
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime Juice
Stacked Quesadillas$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Fajitas$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
SoulBelly image

 

SoulBelly

1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3 MEAT COMBO$38.00
3 Meat Choice Served with Pickles, bread and bbq sauces
BBQ BASICS$15.00
Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey
TEXAS BRISKET 1lb$32.00
More about SoulBelly
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taquitos$8.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
Stacked Quesadillas$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
3 Carnitas Tacos$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$7.99
hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic
Chicken Fajitas$17.99
bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles
sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Queso Dip$7.99
smooth cheese blend, pico de gallo, chorizo, house made chips
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Sagos image

 

Sagos

4790 S Fort Apache Rd Ste E,, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.00
Wings with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Caesar$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about Sagos
18bin image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY FRIES$6.50
Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.50
Buff Chx. Nachos$13.50
More about 18bin
Azuza Hookah Lounge image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azuza Hookah Lounge

4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Three Egyptian Sliders$15.00
Grilled kofta (seasoned ground beef) burgers topped with tomatoes-feta mix, onions, baby greens and Azuza house sauce on warm sweet Hawaiian bun served with Azuza fries.
Azuza Caprese$11.00
Classic Egyptian style dish of tomato wedges with fresh dill, cilantro and cumin topped with Bulgarian feta and a drizzle of olive oil with warm pita bread.
Joseph's Mo'Rockin Beef Bowl$18.00
Juicy, super tender chunks of beef roast, slow cooked for five hours with onions, yellow and red bell peppers served with a side of Thai Jasmine rice and Bulgarian feta.
More about Azuza Hookah Lounge
Jackpot Bar & Grill image

 

Jackpot Bar & Grill

4485 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
High Roller Tots$10.99
Patty Melt$10.99
Philly Cheese Steak$11.99
More about Jackpot Bar & Grill
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Bay image

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Cheese$17.95
Fresh Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
Garlic Knots$7.95
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Parmesan, Marinara
Wings$15.95
Wings, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Mild, Medium, Hot, Mike’s Hot Honey, Atomic, Garlic Parm, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Good Pie image

PIZZA

Good Pie

1212 S Main St, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1236 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mike's Hot Honey Packet$1.00
1 packet of chili-infused Hot honey from Brooklyn NY. This is a great addition to pizza, cannoli, or cheesecake. Careful it is addictive
Garlic Nots$8.00
More like a bun than a knot. Roasted fresh garlic, garlic puree & garlic oil, finished with pecorino cheese & parsley. Served with side of organic tomato sauce. 5 per order.
Wheat
Grandma Cheese$25.00
Our signature style thin crust square featuring a blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses and imported Italian tomato sauce. Finished with basil and shaved parm. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices
Dairy, Wheat
Vegetarian · Organic
More about Good Pie
Other Mama image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Other Mama

3655 S Durango, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (1648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Japanese Fried Chicken$13.00
Crispy soy, garlic, finer marinated jidori chicken
Mixed Seafood Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp, Whitefish, Octopus mixed with lime, sea-salt, habanero/carrot puree
Crispy Rice, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno$13.00
Crispy rice with spicy tuna, jalapeno and cilantro topped off with eel sauce and a calabrian chili aioli
More about Other Mama
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails image

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Pizza$19.00
italian sausage, soppressata, pepperoni, pickled peppers
Caesar Salad$10.00
housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
housemade garlic croutons
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
beef & pork ragu, bianco tomato sauce
parmigiano-reggiano
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
Smoking Pig BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ

4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Lollipops
Cup Brunswick Stew$4.49
Pepsi$2.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mex Grilled Corn$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
Burrito$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
Ensenada Taco$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
More about Letty's
Aromi Italian Restaurant image

 

Aromi Italian Restaurant

2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranea$14.00
Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese, Red Onions, Avocado and Herb Flavored Italian Dressing
Insalata Aromi$15.00
Mixed Greens and Frisee Salad with Roasted Almonds, Freeze-Dried Cherries, House Cured Duck Proscuitto and Sweet Maui Onion Dressing
Parmigiana$19.00
Eggplant Layered with Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Flavored Tomato Sauce
More about Aromi Italian Restaurant
SANTA FE MINING COMPANY image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SANTA FE MINING COMPANY

5021 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (477 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Ranch$1.50
BBQ BURGER$9.95
FISH & CHIPS$10.95
More about SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Katsu$11.79
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
Lumpia Shanghai (10)$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
Loco Moco$10.29
Homemade hamburger patty topped with fried eggs and brown gravy, served over rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lumpia Shanghai (10)$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
Local Plate$12.79
Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef and 2 spam musubi.
Kalbi Combo$15.29
Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Half Nachos.$13.00
Homemade Potato Chips layered with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Chives & Sour Cream. You might want to share!​
Nanny Mac's Shepherd's Pie - Lunch Size.$13.00
Plenty of Ground Sirloin, Carrots, & Onions in a savoury broth topped with Sweet Peas ​& a Mashed Potato Crust. An absolute family favourite! Accompanied by our Homemade Brown Bread
Potato Soup$4.00
Served with Homemade Brown Bread or Crackers
More about McMullan's Irish Pub
Scenic Brewing Co. image

 

Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$16.45
Crispy chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
The American Burger$12.95
Shredded lettuce, tomato, American cheese, caramelized onion, 1000 island dressing.
Impossible Burger$15.95
Micro greens, avocado, tomato, Bermuda onion.
More about Scenic Brewing Co.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Tacos

Nachos

Burritos

Ceviche

Quesadillas

Tostadas

Cheese Pizza

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston