Las Vegas bars & lounges you'll love

Old Soul
495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$13.00
|GRILLED TROUT
|$23.00
|HH Roasted Cauliflower
|$6.00
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Guacamole - Hola Traditional
|$10.50
avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices
|Hola Traditional Corn
|$6.50
crema + mayonnaise + queso cotija + tajin + cilantro
|Dirty Corn
|$8.00
hola traditional w/ chicharron crumble + crispy chorizo
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Lunch Enchilada Asada
|$9.95
Steak or Chicken, Flour Tortilla w Green Sauce, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream
|2 Item Combinations
|$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup
|Pozole Soup
|$10.00
Pork, Hominy, Cabbage, Radish & Onions
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos & Beer
3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|TACO PARTY PACK
|$60.00
PITCHER OF MARGARITA (32oz)
2 PROTEINS (serves 16 tacos)
FRESH HAND-MADE TORTILLAS (corn, flour or mix)
MEXICAN RICE & REFRIED BEANS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
CHIPS & SALSA
ALL THE TOPPINGS
|Carne Asada
|$4.50
grilled skirt steak, refried beans, cascabel salsa, guac, pico, queso
|Tortilla Soup
|$8.95
chicken soup w/corn, black beans, crispy tortilla, red onion, cilantro, crema, queso fresco, avocado
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Po' Boys
|Snow Crab Clusters
|$29.99
|Fish & Chips (& 1 side item)
|$14.99
Downtown Las Vegas
616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Quesabirria Taco Plate
|$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
|CHORIZO & HASH BROWN
|$11.00
sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheese and diced green onions wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
|Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas
|Popular items
|Banana cheesecake
|$10.00
with Italian meringue
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$25.00
Served with Spaghetti
|Chicken Piccata
|$25.00
served with vegetables of the day
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carson Kitchen
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Pepp on Pepp Flatbread
|$15.00
pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano
|Iron Chef Burger 2.0
|$14.00
boursin, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
(comes with spicy tater tots)
|Killer Shrimp
|$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spaghetty Western
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.95
|Large Caesar Salad
|$10.95
|Kids Pasta Bolognese
|$8.75
SUSHI
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Vegan Inari Roll
|$13.00
Inari tofu, asparagus, mizuna, cucumber, avocado, sauteed mushrooms, vegan eel sauce
|Rock Shrimp Tempura
|$13.00
chipotle aïoli
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
almonds, kurozu reduction
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Hussong's Classic Guacamole
|$11.95
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime Juice
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|Fajitas
|$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
SoulBelly
1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|3 MEAT COMBO
|$38.00
3 Meat Choice Served with Pickles, bread and bbq sauces
|BBQ BASICS
|$15.00
Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey
|TEXAS BRISKET 1lb
|$32.00
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Taquitos
|$8.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|3 Carnitas Tacos
|$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$7.99
hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.99
bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles
sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
|Queso Dip
|$7.99
smooth cheese blend, pico de gallo, chorizo, house made chips
Sagos
4790 S Fort Apache Rd Ste E,, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Wings with your choice of sauce.
|Chicken Caesar
|$11.00
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
18bin
107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|CRISPY FRIES
|$6.50
|Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$12.50
|Buff Chx. Nachos
|$13.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azuza Hookah Lounge
4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Three Egyptian Sliders
|$15.00
Grilled kofta (seasoned ground beef) burgers topped with tomatoes-feta mix, onions, baby greens and Azuza house sauce on warm sweet Hawaiian bun served with Azuza fries.
|Azuza Caprese
|$11.00
Classic Egyptian style dish of tomato wedges with fresh dill, cilantro and cumin topped with Bulgarian feta and a drizzle of olive oil with warm pita bread.
|Joseph's Mo'Rockin Beef Bowl
|$18.00
Juicy, super tender chunks of beef roast, slow cooked for five hours with onions, yellow and red bell peppers served with a side of Thai Jasmine rice and Bulgarian feta.
Jackpot Bar & Grill
4485 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|High Roller Tots
|$10.99
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$11.99
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|12" Cheese
|$17.95
Fresh Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
|Garlic Knots
|$7.95
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Parmesan, Marinara
|Wings
|$15.95
Wings, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Mild, Medium, Hot, Mike’s Hot Honey, Atomic, Garlic Parm, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
PIZZA
Good Pie
1212 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mike's Hot Honey Packet
|$1.00
1 packet of chili-infused Hot honey from Brooklyn NY. This is a great addition to pizza, cannoli, or cheesecake. Careful it is addictive
|Garlic Nots
|$8.00
More like a bun than a knot. Roasted fresh garlic, garlic puree & garlic oil, finished with pecorino cheese & parsley. Served with side of organic tomato sauce. 5 per order.
Wheat
|Grandma Cheese
|$25.00
Our signature style thin crust square featuring a blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses and imported Italian tomato sauce. Finished with basil and shaved parm. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices
Dairy, Wheat
Vegetarian · Organic
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Other Mama
3655 S Durango, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Japanese Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy soy, garlic, finer marinated jidori chicken
|Mixed Seafood Ceviche
|$13.00
Shrimp, Whitefish, Octopus mixed with lime, sea-salt, habanero/carrot puree
|Crispy Rice, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno
|$13.00
Crispy rice with spicy tuna, jalapeno and cilantro topped off with eel sauce and a calabrian chili aioli
PASTA • STEAKS
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Carne Pizza
|$19.00
italian sausage, soppressata, pepperoni, pickled peppers
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
housemade garlic croutons
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
beef & pork ragu, bianco tomato sauce
parmigiano-reggiano
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ
4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Lollipops
|Cup Brunswick Stew
|$4.49
|Pepsi
|$2.99
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mex Grilled Corn
|$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
|Burrito
|$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
|Ensenada Taco
|$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
Aromi Italian Restaurant
2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mediterranea
|$14.00
Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese, Red Onions, Avocado and Herb Flavored Italian Dressing
|Insalata Aromi
|$15.00
Mixed Greens and Frisee Salad with Roasted Almonds, Freeze-Dried Cherries, House Cured Duck Proscuitto and Sweet Maui Onion Dressing
|Parmigiana
|$19.00
Eggplant Layered with Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Flavored Tomato Sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
5021 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Big Ranch
|$1.50
|BBQ BURGER
|$9.95
|FISH & CHIPS
|$10.95
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu
|$11.79
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
|Lumpia Shanghai (10)
|$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
|Loco Moco
|$10.29
Homemade hamburger patty topped with fried eggs and brown gravy, served over rice.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Popular items
|Lumpia Shanghai (10)
|$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
|Local Plate
|$12.79
Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef and 2 spam musubi.
|Kalbi Combo
|$15.29
Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.
FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES
McMullan's Irish Pub
4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Half Nachos.
|$13.00
Homemade Potato Chips layered with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Chives & Sour Cream. You might want to share!
|Nanny Mac's Shepherd's Pie - Lunch Size.
|$13.00
Plenty of Ground Sirloin, Carrots, & Onions in a savoury broth topped with Sweet Peas & a Mashed Potato Crust. An absolute family favourite! Accompanied by our Homemade Brown Bread
|Potato Soup
|$4.00
Served with Homemade Brown Bread or Crackers
Scenic Brewing Co.
8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.45
Crispy chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
|The American Burger
|$12.95
Shredded lettuce, tomato, American cheese, caramelized onion, 1000 island dressing.
|Impossible Burger
|$15.95
Micro greens, avocado, tomato, Bermuda onion.
