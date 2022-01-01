Las Vegas BBQ restaurants you'll love
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mama's Sweet D-Licious
It’s as sweet as ya mom! Need I say more? Ok…it will make your meatloaf dance!
|The Pit Special
|$33.00
Choice of 5 meats and your favorite 3 sides! Served with 2 slider rolls
|Trio Choice
|$20.00
Choice of 3 meats and your favorite side! Served on top of a slice of white bread
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
L2 Texas BBQ
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
1 lb. Brisket
|1 lb. Brisket
|$19.99
One Pound Smoked brisket
|DP 2 Meat
|$19.99
Choose two of our smoked meats, comes with 2 sides and your choice of corn bread or Texas toast
|1/2 lb. Brisket
|$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
BBQ
Chosun Hwaro & Nara Teppan
Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
Egg Roll
|Egg Roll
|$8.00
(2) Vegetable Egg Rolls served with a side of Sweet Chili Sauce.
|Kimchi Stew (Kimchi Jjigae)
|$16.00
Contains Pork, Kimchi, Tofu, and Onions. Served with a side of Rice.
|L.A. Galbi
|$19.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas
Pulled Piggy Sandwich
|Pulled Piggy Sandwich
|$10.00
pulled piggy
|Trio Choice
|$20.00
|Whole Pork Babybacks
|$31.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Texas Meltz
4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
1/2 # Brisket
|1/2 # Brisket
|$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
|H #15 Midland
Choice of Bread, Steak Meat, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Choice of Cheese
|#16 Corpus Christi
|$11.99
Half Pound Burger, Choice of Smoked Brisket, Pastrami or Roast beef, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Grilled onion on a Texas Toast.
SoulBelly
1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas
3 MEAT COMBO
|3 MEAT COMBO
|$38.00
3 Meat Choice Served with Pickles, bread and bbq sauces
|BBQ BASICS
|$15.00
Choice of brisket, pulled pork, sausage or smoked turkey
|TEXAS BRISKET 1lb
|$32.00
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Smoke & Fire
3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas
Mac N Cheese
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
|Smoke & Fire Burger
|$15.99
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Salt & Pepper Brisket Grilled Cheese*
|$14.95
texas toast + pimento cheese
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
|Wicked Deviled Eggs GF
w/ candied jalapeno and bacon
|Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*
|$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ
4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
Chicken Lollipops
|Chicken Lollipops
|Cup Brunswick Stew
|$4.49
|Pepsi
|$2.99
BBQ
Hippo Grill Korean BBQ
7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas
Hippo Plate
|Hippo Plate
|$17.95
|Pork Egg Roll 1pc
|$2.50
|Fried ManDoo
|$5.95