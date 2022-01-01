Las Vegas breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Las Vegas

Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Plate$6.49
Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana
Tremont Special$8.99
MMCC, bananas, and strawberries
Club$9.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar, and bacon
More about Waffle Brothers
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar image

 

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Crab Benedict$15.99
hearts of palm vegan crab, baby corn, Just egg, arugula, avocado, chives, vegan hollandaise on a toasted English muffin, served with house potatoes
Vegan Chicken & Waffle$15.99
vanilla waffle, crispy vegan fried chick'n, slaw, bourbon maple syrup
Vegan Omelette$14.99
Just egg, tomato, pepper, mushrooms, onion, spinach, greens, vegan cheese, served with house potatoes and fruit
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Munch Box image

 

Munch Box

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO SramBowl$8.99
Build your own breakfast scram bowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, and veggies
More about Munch Box
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place image

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast$11.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Three Egg Breakfast$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast$10.75
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Sunrise Coffee image

 

Sunrise Coffee

3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1383 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nom Nom Burrito$9.50
tortilla, egg, potatoes, beans, cheese, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, sour cream.
Alien Burrito$9.50
tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch
Croissant Bacon Sandwich$10.00
baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Sunrise Coffee
eat. image

 

eat.

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BISCUITS & GRAVY$13.00
Buttermilk biscuits, country gravy, two sunny-side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon
KILLER GRILLED CHEESE$13.00
Aged cheddar on sourdough w/ kick-ass tomato soup
LA' KATS DEVILED EGGS$9.00
Known to make giraffes dance
More about eat.
BBQ MEXICANA image

 

BBQ MEXICANA

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLTA Salad$13.00
baby romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mesquite smoked bacon, chile lime ranch, garlic croutons
Smoked Tofu$14.00
cilantro lime rice, house spicy bbq sauce, charred corn relish, quinoa, cowboy caviar, smoked almonds
Burnt Ends Burrito$16.00
slow smoked brisket, chipotle coleslaw, crispy potatoes, mexican cheeses, house spicy bbq sauce
More about BBQ MEXICANA
My Garage Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

My Garage Restaurant

5770 W Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$9.99
Corned Beef Hash$10.99
Biscuits & Gravy$10.99
More about My Garage Restaurant
Toast Society image

 

Toast Society

6005 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Crunch$10.50
Hand roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, blueberries, granola (GF), cinnamon and honey drizzle
House Favorite$11.50
Smashed avocado, tomatoes, crumbled feta, sesame seeds, micro greens, sea salt and olive oil
Cacao Chia Pudding$9.50
Chia pudding made with oat milk, organic cacao and vanilla. Topped with slow roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, coconut & honey
More about Toast Society
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$7.99
hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic
Chicken Fajitas$17.99
bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles
sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Queso Dip$7.99
smooth cheese blend, pico de gallo, chorizo, house made chips
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salt & Pepper Brisket Grilled Cheese*$14.95
texas toast + pimento cheese
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
Wicked Deviled Eggs GF
w/ candied jalapeno and bacon
Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Strip View Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strip View Cafe

3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (348 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Mini Cheeseburgers$13.99
Turkey cheeseburgers with real mozzarella
Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
Canadian ham, bacon crumble, pineapple, cheese
Spicy Chicken Wrap$13.99
spicy chicken, avocado, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, wrapped in a spinach herb flour tortilla, served with waffle fries
More about Strip View Cafe
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles image

 

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

325 Hughes Center Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Two Piece Of Golden Fried Catfish Fillets$22.00
DOLLAR WINGS (Thursday ONLY)$1.00
Blue Kool-Aid$3.79
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails image

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Pizza$19.00
italian sausage, soppressata, pepperoni, pickled peppers
Caesar Salad$10.00
housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
housemade garlic croutons
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
beef & pork ragu, bianco tomato sauce
parmigiano-reggiano
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
The Coffee Class image

 

The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Pesto Panini$12.00
Roasted tomato jam with housemade pesto with provolone cheese and grilled chicken breast. On a garlic herb ciabatta roll. (Note: Pine nuts in our pesto)
Brandy Brown Sugar Latte (Hot)$5.00
Chefs own recipe for brandy infused brown sugar syrup. She uses real brandy cooked down and infused into a lightly sweet syrup. Finished with notes of amaretto, milk of your choice and double espresso.
Breakfast Panini w/ Fruit$12.00
Baked quiche egg, gruyere cheese, choice of bacon or ham, creamed spinach on ciabatta. Includes side of fruit. GF bread option.
More about The Coffee Class
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mex Grilled Corn$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
Burrito$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
Ensenada Taco$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
More about Letty's
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place image

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old Fashioned Pancakes$10.95
*Photo shown with fruit addition*
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each.
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Three Egg Breakfast$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Classic Texas Cut French Toast$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Half Nachos.$13.00
Homemade Potato Chips layered with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Chives & Sour Cream. You might want to share!​
Nanny Mac's Shepherd's Pie - Lunch Size.$13.00
Plenty of Ground Sirloin, Carrots, & Onions in a savoury broth topped with Sweet Peas ​& a Mashed Potato Crust. An absolute family favourite! Accompanied by our Homemade Brown Bread
Potato Soup$4.00
Served with Homemade Brown Bread or Crackers
More about McMullan's Irish Pub
Yourway Restaurant image

 

Yourway Restaurant

6121 W Lake Mead St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Add 1 pancake$2.50
Grits$3.00
Gravy Toast$8.00
More about Yourway Restaurant
Main pic

 

Black and Blue Diner

315 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Black and Blue Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Junior$12.00
Two eggs any way, Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or Sausage Links,, and House Potatoes
Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Southern style cheesy grits loadedwith sauteed shrimp, Andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, topped with One egg any way
Beyond Burger$15.95
Beyond burger vegan cheese, shreddedlettuce, Heirloom tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, hummus on a fresh Brioche bun served with fried or house salad
More about Unique Eat's
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Americano

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cafe Americano

