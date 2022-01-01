Las Vegas breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Las Vegas
Waffle Brothers
7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Kids Plate
|$6.49
Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana
|Tremont Special
|$8.99
MMCC, bananas, and strawberries
|Club
|$9.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar, and bacon
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS
|Vegan Crab Benedict
|$15.99
hearts of palm vegan crab, baby corn, Just egg, arugula, avocado, chives, vegan hollandaise on a toasted English muffin, served with house potatoes
|Vegan Chicken & Waffle
|$15.99
vanilla waffle, crispy vegan fried chick'n, slaw, bourbon maple syrup
|Vegan Omelette
|$14.99
Just egg, tomato, pepper, mushrooms, onion, spinach, greens, vegan cheese, served with house potatoes and fruit
Munch Box
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas
|BYO SramBowl
|$8.99
Build your own breakfast scram bowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, and veggies
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$11.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
|Three Egg Breakfast
|$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
|Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast
|$10.75
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Sunrise Coffee
3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas
|Nom Nom Burrito
|$9.50
tortilla, egg, potatoes, beans, cheese, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, sour cream.
|Alien Burrito
|$9.50
tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch
|Croissant Bacon Sandwich
|$10.00
baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.
eat.
707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS
|BISCUITS & GRAVY
|$13.00
Buttermilk biscuits, country gravy, two sunny-side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon
|KILLER GRILLED CHEESE
|$13.00
Aged cheddar on sourdough w/ kick-ass tomato soup
|LA' KATS DEVILED EGGS
|$9.00
Known to make giraffes dance
BBQ MEXICANA
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|BLTA Salad
|$13.00
baby romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mesquite smoked bacon, chile lime ranch, garlic croutons
|Smoked Tofu
|$14.00
cilantro lime rice, house spicy bbq sauce, charred corn relish, quinoa, cowboy caviar, smoked almonds
|Burnt Ends Burrito
|$16.00
slow smoked brisket, chipotle coleslaw, crispy potatoes, mexican cheeses, house spicy bbq sauce
My Garage Restaurant
5770 W Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|BLT
|$9.99
|Corned Beef Hash
|$10.99
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$10.99
Toast Society
6005 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Breakfast Crunch
|$10.50
Hand roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, blueberries, granola (GF), cinnamon and honey drizzle
|House Favorite
|$11.50
Smashed avocado, tomatoes, crumbled feta, sesame seeds, micro greens, sea salt and olive oil
|Cacao Chia Pudding
|$9.50
Chia pudding made with oat milk, organic cacao and vanilla. Topped with slow roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, coconut & honey
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Guacamole
|$7.99
hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.99
bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles
sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
|Queso Dip
|$7.99
smooth cheese blend, pico de gallo, chorizo, house made chips
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Salt & Pepper Brisket Grilled Cheese*
|$14.95
texas toast + pimento cheese
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
|Wicked Deviled Eggs GF
w/ candied jalapeno and bacon
|Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*
|$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
Strip View Cafe
3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas
|Turkey Mini Cheeseburgers
|$13.99
Turkey cheeseburgers with real mozzarella
|Hawaiian Pizza
|$13.99
Canadian ham, bacon crumble, pineapple, cheese
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
spicy chicken, avocado, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, wrapped in a spinach herb flour tortilla, served with waffle fries
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
325 Hughes Center Drive, Las Vegas
|Two Piece Of Golden Fried Catfish Fillets
|$22.00
|DOLLAR WINGS (Thursday ONLY)
|$1.00
|Blue Kool-Aid
|$3.79
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Carne Pizza
|$19.00
italian sausage, soppressata, pepperoni, pickled peppers
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
housemade garlic croutons
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
beef & pork ragu, bianco tomato sauce
parmigiano-reggiano
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$12.00
Roasted tomato jam with housemade pesto with provolone cheese and grilled chicken breast. On a garlic herb ciabatta roll. (Note: Pine nuts in our pesto)
|Brandy Brown Sugar Latte (Hot)
|$5.00
Chefs own recipe for brandy infused brown sugar syrup. She uses real brandy cooked down and infused into a lightly sweet syrup. Finished with notes of amaretto, milk of your choice and double espresso.
|Breakfast Panini w/ Fruit
|$12.00
Baked quiche egg, gruyere cheese, choice of bacon or ham, creamed spinach on ciabatta. Includes side of fruit. GF bread option.
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Mex Grilled Corn
|$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
|Burrito
|$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
|Ensenada Taco
|$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Old Fashioned Pancakes
|$10.95
*Photo shown with fruit addition*
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each.
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
|Three Egg Breakfast
|$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
|Classic Texas Cut French Toast
|$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
McMullan's Irish Pub
4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Half Nachos.
|$13.00
Homemade Potato Chips layered with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Chives & Sour Cream. You might want to share!
|Nanny Mac's Shepherd's Pie - Lunch Size.
|$13.00
Plenty of Ground Sirloin, Carrots, & Onions in a savoury broth topped with Sweet Peas & a Mashed Potato Crust. An absolute family favourite! Accompanied by our Homemade Brown Bread
|Potato Soup
|$4.00
Served with Homemade Brown Bread or Crackers
Yourway Restaurant
6121 W Lake Mead St, Las Vegas
|Add 1 pancake
|$2.50
|Grits
|$3.00
|Gravy Toast
|$8.00
Unique Eat's
3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas
|The Junior
|$12.00
Two eggs any way, Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or Sausage Links,, and House Potatoes
|Shrimp and Grits
|$16.00
Southern style cheesy grits loadedwith sauteed shrimp, Andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, topped with One egg any way
|Beyond Burger
|$15.95
Beyond burger vegan cheese, shreddedlettuce, Heirloom tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, hummus on a fresh Brioche bun served with fried or house salad