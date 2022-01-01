Las Vegas burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Las Vegas

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs

8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Latina$5.00
#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy.
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Naked Chix$11.00
📷Photo by @seema.eats
#LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
More about SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
Munch Box image

 

Munch Box

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO SramBowl$8.99
Build your own breakfast scram bowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, and veggies
More about Munch Box
Fuku Burger image

 

Fuku Burger

7365 Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buta Burger$8.99
Fuku Burger$8.99
Tamago Burger$8.99
More about Fuku Burger
SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin

2010 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic*$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Meltdown*$13.00
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Sweet Cheese Us$14.00
📷 Photo by @jaytheruler #LiveHappy - Shaved steak, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin
The Great Greek image

 

The Great Greek

801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
AVGOLEMONO SOUP$4.95
Chicken - Lemon Juice - Rice - Pita Bread (2)
GREAT GREEK GYRO$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
More about The Great Greek
Fuku Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fuku Burger

3429 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fuku Fries (Solo)$3.99
Naga Dog$8.99
Kinoko Burger$8.99
More about Fuku Burger
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Smoke & Fire image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smoke & Fire

3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Smoke & Fire Burger$15.99
More about Smoke & Fire
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing King

4235 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (3817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1lb Trad$10.99
1lb of Wings tossed in 1 Royal Flavor
#2 Trad$24.99
2 lb of Wings tossed in 2 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 2 dips
Vegan 10pc Combo$23.99
toss'd in 2 royal flavors served with 1 lb hand cut fries and 2 dips
More about Wing King
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Home Plate Grill & Bar

2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme$11.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.
Winning Inning Wings (16)$18.00
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins$8.00
Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.
More about Home Plate Grill & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Tacos

Nachos

Burritos

Ceviche

Quesadillas

Tostadas

Cheese Pizza

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston