Las Vegas burger restaurants you'll love

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Spicy Latina
|$5.00
#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy.
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|Naked Chix
|$11.00
📷Photo by @seema.eats
#LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
|Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
Munch Box
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas
|Popular items
|BYO SramBowl
|$8.99
Build your own breakfast scram bowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, and veggies
Fuku Burger
7365 Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Buta Burger
|$8.99
|Fuku Burger
|$8.99
|Tamago Burger
|$8.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin
2010 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Classic*
|$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Meltdown*
|$13.00
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Sweet Cheese Us
|$14.00
📷 Photo by @jaytheruler #LiveHappy - Shaved steak, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
The Great Greek
801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
|$13.95
Chicken Breast
|AVGOLEMONO SOUP
|$4.95
Chicken - Lemon Juice - Rice - Pita Bread (2)
|GREAT GREEK GYRO
|$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fuku Burger
3429 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Fuku Fries (Solo)
|$3.99
|Naga Dog
|$8.99
|Kinoko Burger
|$8.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Smoke & Fire
3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
|Smoke & Fire Burger
|$15.99
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing King
4235 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|1lb Trad
|$10.99
1lb of Wings tossed in 1 Royal Flavor
|#2 Trad
|$24.99
2 lb of Wings tossed in 2 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 2 dips
|Vegan 10pc Combo
|$23.99
toss'd in 2 royal flavors served with 1 lb hand cut fries and 2 dips
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Home Plate Grill & Bar
2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Supreme
|$11.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.
|Winning Inning Wings (16)
|$18.00
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
|Loaded Potato Skins
|$8.00
Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.