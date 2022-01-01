Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Las Vegas caterers you'll love

Las Vegas restaurants
Must-try caterers in Las Vegas

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery image

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLTA Sandwich$9.00
Two pieces of white toast smeared with mayo and topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices. A classic made vegan!
Mean Green Burrito$11.95
Our “green” burrito is made on a double layered spinach tortilla with cheese in between and stuffed with fresh spinach, hash browns, homemade sausage, sautéed green bell peppers, onions, garlic and jalapeños, topped with avocado and a cilantro-lime cream sauce.
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich$11.75
Tangy and zesty homemade BBQ sauce with baked and pulled jackfruit layered on toasted, buttered, Texas toast and topped with a fresh, creamy hand-crafted coleslaw.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner #3$17.50
Two Enchiladas served with rice, beans and soup or salad.
HALF DOZEN$23.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
DOZEN$28.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Yourway Restaurant image

 

YOURWAY

6121 W Lake Mead St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos$9.99
Patty Melt$11.99
Tater tots$4.00
More about YOURWAY
Myron's - The Smith Center image

 

Myron's - The Smith Center

361 Symphony Park Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Myron's - The Smith Center
Restaurant banner

 

Reynolds Hall - The Smith Center

361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacardi Superior, Rum
More about Reynolds Hall - The Smith Center

