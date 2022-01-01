Las Vegas sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Las Vegas

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs

8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Latina$5.00
#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy.
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Naked Chix$11.00
📷Photo by @seema.eats
#LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
More about SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Plate$6.49
Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana
Tremont Special$8.99
MMCC, bananas, and strawberries
Club$9.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar, and bacon
More about Waffle Brothers
Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila image

 

Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila

3873 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diet Starts Tomorrow$5.00
Steak$3.50
Ground Beef$3.50
More about Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
Munch Box image

 

Munch Box

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO SramBowl$8.99
Build your own breakfast scram bowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, and veggies
More about Munch Box
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland image

 

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mama's Sweet D-Licious
It’s as sweet as ya mom! Need I say more? Ok…it will make your meatloaf dance!
The Pit Special$33.00
Choice of 5 meats and your favorite 3 sides! Served with 2 slider rolls
Trio Choice$20.00
Choice of 3 meats and your favorite side! Served on top of a slice of white bread
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
L2 Texas BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

L2 Texas BBQ

2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 lb. Brisket$19.99
One Pound Smoked brisket
DP 2 Meat$19.99
Choose two of our smoked meats, comes with 2 sides and your choice of corn bread or Texas toast
1/2 lb. Brisket$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
More about L2 Texas BBQ
SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin

2010 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic*$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Meltdown*$13.00
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Sweet Cheese Us$14.00
📷 Photo by @jaytheruler #LiveHappy - Shaved steak, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin
NoButcher image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

NoButcher

3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (499 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Greek (Full Meal)$13.90
NoButcher's Gyro NoMeat, Tzatziki sauce, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.
The Greek (Single)$9.90
NoButcher's Gyro NoMeat, Tzatziki sauce, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions on a crispy ciabatta roll.
Cookie$1.30
Rum Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies. Sold individually.
More about NoButcher
Spaghetty Western image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spaghetty Western

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2572 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$23.95
Large Caesar Salad$10.95
Kids Pasta Bolognese$8.75
More about Spaghetty Western
Texas Meltz image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Texas Meltz

4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1065 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 # Brisket$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
H #15 Midland
Choice of Bread, Steak Meat, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Choice of Cheese
#16 Corpus Christi$11.99
Half Pound Burger, Choice of Smoked Brisket, Pastrami or Roast beef, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Grilled onion on a Texas Toast.
More about Texas Meltz
Jon Smith Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jon Smith Subs

9701 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Gator 12"$12.95
Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce,
topped with bacon bits
Steak Bomb 6"$6.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Classic Steak 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, provolone & mayo
More about Jon Smith Subs
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
PAULIE'S South Street Steaks image

 

PAULIE'S South Street Steaks

6020 West Craig Road Suite 140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California Love$14.95
American, Lettuce, tomato, Avocado
Jalopy Fries$11.95
Fried pork belly, onions, avocado, roasted garlic
Spicy Jalapeno Avocado$14.95
Jalepeno's peppers onions avocado
More about PAULIE'S South Street Steaks
Lucino's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
Lucino's Fries$5.75
Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!
Mamas Meatballs$5.00
Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce
More about Lucino's Pizza
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Greek$12.95
romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, olives, feta, house dressing
gluten free, vegetarian
Hummus$8.95
Garbanzo beans, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil
gluten free, vegan
Lamb Gyro sandwich$13.95
romaine, tomatoes, onions, Gyro sauce
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place image

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old Fashioned Pancakes$10.95
*Photo shown with fruit addition*
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each.
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Three Egg Breakfast$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Classic Texas Cut French Toast$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
The Crack Shack Las Vegas image

 

The Crack Shack Las Vegas

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
Señor Croque$13.00
fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
More about The Crack Shack Las Vegas
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen image

 

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Big Cheese 16"$20.00
Mozzarella blend, marinara.
The Big Cheese 12"$16.00
Mozzarella blend, marinara.
More about Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
Yourway Restaurant image

 

Yourway Restaurant

6121 W Lake Mead St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Add 1 pancake$2.50
Grits$3.00
Gravy Toast$8.00
More about Yourway Restaurant
Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern image

 

Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern

725 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bin 702 image

SANDWICHES

Bin 702

707 E Fremont St #1220, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli

9500 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (2095 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
