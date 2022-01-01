Las Vegas sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Las Vegas
SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Spicy Latina
|$5.00
#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy.
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|Naked Chix
|$11.00
📷Photo by @seema.eats
#LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
|Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
Waffle Brothers
7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Kids Plate
|$6.49
Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana
|Tremont Special
|$8.99
MMCC, bananas, and strawberries
|Club
|$9.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar, and bacon
Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
3873 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Diet Starts Tomorrow
|$5.00
|Steak
|$3.50
|Ground Beef
|$3.50
Munch Box
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas
|Popular items
|BYO SramBowl
|$8.99
Build your own breakfast scram bowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, and veggies
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mama's Sweet D-Licious
It’s as sweet as ya mom! Need I say more? Ok…it will make your meatloaf dance!
|The Pit Special
|$33.00
Choice of 5 meats and your favorite 3 sides! Served with 2 slider rolls
|Trio Choice
|$20.00
Choice of 3 meats and your favorite side! Served on top of a slice of white bread
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
L2 Texas BBQ
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|1 lb. Brisket
|$19.99
One Pound Smoked brisket
|DP 2 Meat
|$19.99
Choose two of our smoked meats, comes with 2 sides and your choice of corn bread or Texas toast
|1/2 lb. Brisket
|$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin
2010 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Classic*
|$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Meltdown*
|$13.00
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Sweet Cheese Us
|$14.00
📷 Photo by @jaytheruler #LiveHappy - Shaved steak, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
SALADS • SANDWICHES
NoButcher
3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Greek (Full Meal)
|$13.90
NoButcher's Gyro NoMeat, Tzatziki sauce, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.
|The Greek (Single)
|$9.90
NoButcher's Gyro NoMeat, Tzatziki sauce, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions on a crispy ciabatta roll.
|Cookie
|$1.30
Rum Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies. Sold individually.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spaghetty Western
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.95
|Large Caesar Salad
|$10.95
|Kids Pasta Bolognese
|$8.75
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Texas Meltz
4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|1/2 # Brisket
|$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
|H #15 Midland
Choice of Bread, Steak Meat, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Choice of Cheese
|#16 Corpus Christi
|$11.99
Half Pound Burger, Choice of Smoked Brisket, Pastrami or Roast beef, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Grilled onion on a Texas Toast.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jon Smith Subs
9701 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Gator 12"
|$12.95
Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce,
topped with bacon bits
|Steak Bomb 6"
|$6.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
|Classic Steak 12"
|$10.50
Grilled onions, provolone & mayo
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
PAULIE'S South Street Steaks
6020 West Craig Road Suite 140, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|California Love
|$14.95
American, Lettuce, tomato, Avocado
|Jalopy Fries
|$11.95
Fried pork belly, onions, avocado, roasted garlic
|Spicy Jalapeno Avocado
|$14.95
Jalepeno's peppers onions avocado
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
|Lucino's Fries
|$5.75
Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!
|Mamas Meatballs
|$5.00
Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Greek
|$12.95
romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, olives, feta, house dressing
gluten free, vegetarian
|Hummus
|$8.95
Garbanzo beans, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil
gluten free, vegan
|Lamb Gyro sandwich
|$13.95
romaine, tomatoes, onions, Gyro sauce
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned Pancakes
|$10.95
*Photo shown with fruit addition*
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each.
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
|Three Egg Breakfast
|$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
|Classic Texas Cut French Toast
|$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mini Biscuits
|$6.00
miso-maple butter
|Señor Croque
|$13.00
fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
|5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Big Cheese 16"
|$20.00
Mozzarella blend, marinara.
|The Big Cheese 16"
|$20.00
Mozzarella blend, marinara.
|The Big Cheese 12"
|$16.00
Mozzarella blend, marinara.
Yourway Restaurant
6121 W Lake Mead St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Add 1 pancake
|$2.50
|Grits
|$3.00
|Gravy Toast
|$8.00
Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern
725 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli
9500 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas