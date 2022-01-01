Las Vegas sandwich spots you'll love

#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough

**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk

*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

