Las Vegas Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Las Vegas

Manizza's image

 

Manizza's

6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cinnamon Bites- 5 Pack$0.99
Deep fried dough tossed in butter, cinnamon, and sugar with a side of icing.
Chicken Wings- 6 Pack$9.49
Jumbo fresh wings deep fried and made to order.
Personal (10") Blonde Bombshell Pizza$14.49
Calling all garlic lovers! Imagine gooey, delicious buffalo mozzarella cheese melted over a base of freshly blende garlic smear.
More about Manizza's
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen image

 

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen

8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana cheesecake$10.00
with Italian meringue
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Served with Spaghetti
Chicken Piccata$25.00
served with vegetables of the day
More about Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
Spaghetty Western image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spaghetty Western

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2572 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$23.95
Large Caesar Salad$10.95
Kids Pasta Bolognese$8.75
More about Spaghetty Western
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara image

PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara

9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1124 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
Vico$14.00
House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
Settebello$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$7.99
hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic
Chicken Fajitas$17.99
bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles
sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Queso Dip$7.99
smooth cheese blend, pico de gallo, chorizo, house made chips
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Amore Taste of Chicago image

SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Amore Taste of Chicago

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Stuffed Pizza$20.50
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME**
Our "Stuffed" Pizza features two thin layers of dough with gooey mozzarella baked inside topped with a crushed tomato sauce. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Chicken Wings$10.95
Seasoned and fried to crispy perfection tossed in your sauce of choice with ranch or bleu cheese.
Italian Beef$7.95
Seasoned Italian Roast Beef with choice of sweet or hot peppers served with aujus.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Bay image

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Cheese$17.95
Fresh Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
Garlic Knots$7.95
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Parmesan, Marinara
Wings$15.95
Wings, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Mild, Medium, Hot, Mike’s Hot Honey, Atomic, Garlic Parm, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails image

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Pizza$19.00
italian sausage, soppressata, pepperoni, pickled peppers
Caesar Salad$10.00
housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
housemade garlic croutons
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
beef & pork ragu, bianco tomato sauce
parmigiano-reggiano
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
Aromi Italian Restaurant image

 

Aromi Italian Restaurant

2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranea$14.00
Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese, Red Onions, Avocado and Herb Flavored Italian Dressing
Insalata Aromi$15.00
Mixed Greens and Frisee Salad with Roasted Almonds, Freeze-Dried Cherries, House Cured Duck Proscuitto and Sweet Maui Onion Dressing
Parmigiana$19.00
Eggplant Layered with Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Flavored Tomato Sauce
More about Aromi Italian Restaurant
Trattoria Italia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Trattoria Italia

9905 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas Valley

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tortellini in Brodo Soup$9.95
Made fresh with chicken stock and meat tortellini pasta.
Penne alla Vodka$15.95
A pink vodka sauce.
Sfogliatella$5.00
Shell shaped Italian pastry with orange-flavored ricotta, almond paste and citron.
More about Trattoria Italia
First Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

First Bistro

7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Polpetta$11.95
Beef and pork mixed with garlic, parmesan and fresh herbs, served with marinara sauce (2pc)
Meatball Sandwich$13.95
Homemade meatballs , marinara sauce, Parmesan in a grilled Foccacia Bread
Garlic Shrimp$19.95
Seasoned Grilled Shrimp with Garlic, white wine and creamy Parmesan Sauce
More about First Bistro
Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli

9500 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (2095 reviews)
Takeout
More about Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe

6050 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter$91.99
9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda$8.99
Brothers Italian Sub$11.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Flamingo

9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda$8.99
Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan$16.99
5 Cheese Pizza$19.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizza - Russell

6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" Vegetarian$16.99
Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order$1.29
Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order$1.29
Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
14" Vegetarian$16.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" Build Your Own$12.99
5 Cheese Pizza$19.99
3. Any Hot or Cold Sub w/Fries and 20oz Soda$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Sahara

7365 W Sahara Ave ste A, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter$91.99
14" Build Your Own$12.99
5. (2) 16" Pizzas 2-Topping, 25 Wings, (2) 2 Liter$51.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Sahara
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
14" Vegetarian$16.99
Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order$1.29
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Flour & Barley

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas

Avg 3.9 (2043 reviews)
Takeout
More about Flour & Barley
Restaurant banner

 

Mercato Della Pecheria

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd suite # 2410, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mercato Della Pecheria
Above the Crust Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Cheese$11.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese.
Large Cheese$15.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese
Fried Zucchini$8.25
Fried Zucchini sticks served with marinara and homemade ranch
More about Above the Crust Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Tacos

Nachos

Burritos

Ceviche

Quesadillas

Tostadas

Cheese Pizza

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston