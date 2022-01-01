Las Vegas Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Las Vegas
Manizza's
6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Bites- 5 Pack
|$0.99
Deep fried dough tossed in butter, cinnamon, and sugar with a side of icing.
|Chicken Wings- 6 Pack
|$9.49
Jumbo fresh wings deep fried and made to order.
|Personal (10") Blonde Bombshell Pizza
|$14.49
Calling all garlic lovers! Imagine gooey, delicious buffalo mozzarella cheese melted over a base of freshly blende garlic smear.
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas
|Popular items
|Banana cheesecake
|$10.00
with Italian meringue
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$25.00
Served with Spaghetti
|Chicken Piccata
|$25.00
served with vegetables of the day
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spaghetty Western
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.95
|Large Caesar Salad
|$10.95
|Kids Pasta Bolognese
|$8.75
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara
9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
|Vico
|$14.00
House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
|Settebello
|$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$7.99
hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.99
bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles
sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
|Queso Dip
|$7.99
smooth cheese blend, pico de gallo, chorizo, house made chips
SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Amore Taste of Chicago
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Large Stuffed Pizza
|$20.50
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME**
Our "Stuffed" Pizza features two thin layers of dough with gooey mozzarella baked inside topped with a crushed tomato sauce. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
|Chicken Wings
|$10.95
Seasoned and fried to crispy perfection tossed in your sauce of choice with ranch or bleu cheese.
|Italian Beef
|$7.95
Seasoned Italian Roast Beef with choice of sweet or hot peppers served with aujus.
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|12" Cheese
|$17.95
Fresh Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
|Garlic Knots
|$7.95
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Parmesan, Marinara
|Wings
|$15.95
Wings, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Mild, Medium, Hot, Mike’s Hot Honey, Atomic, Garlic Parm, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
PASTA • STEAKS
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Carne Pizza
|$19.00
italian sausage, soppressata, pepperoni, pickled peppers
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
housemade garlic croutons
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
beef & pork ragu, bianco tomato sauce
parmigiano-reggiano
Aromi Italian Restaurant
2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mediterranea
|$14.00
Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese, Red Onions, Avocado and Herb Flavored Italian Dressing
|Insalata Aromi
|$15.00
Mixed Greens and Frisee Salad with Roasted Almonds, Freeze-Dried Cherries, House Cured Duck Proscuitto and Sweet Maui Onion Dressing
|Parmigiana
|$19.00
Eggplant Layered with Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Flavored Tomato Sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Trattoria Italia
9905 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas Valley
|Popular items
|Tortellini in Brodo Soup
|$9.95
Made fresh with chicken stock and meat tortellini pasta.
|Penne alla Vodka
|$15.95
A pink vodka sauce.
|Sfogliatella
|$5.00
Shell shaped Italian pastry with orange-flavored ricotta, almond paste and citron.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
First Bistro
7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Traditional Polpetta
|$11.95
Beef and pork mixed with garlic, parmesan and fresh herbs, served with marinara sauce (2pc)
|Meatball Sandwich
|$13.95
Homemade meatballs , marinara sauce, Parmesan in a grilled Foccacia Bread
|Garlic Shrimp
|$19.95
Seasoned Grilled Shrimp with Garlic, white wine and creamy Parmesan Sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli
9500 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
6050 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter
|$91.99
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
|Brothers Italian Sub
|$11.99
Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
|Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan
|$16.99
|5 Cheese Pizza
|$19.99
Angelina's Pizza - Russell
6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|14" Vegetarian
|$16.99
|Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order
|$1.29
|Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order
|$1.29
|Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
|14" Vegetarian
|$16.99
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|14" Build Your Own
|$12.99
|5 Cheese Pizza
|$19.99
|3. Any Hot or Cold Sub w/Fries and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
Brothers Pizza - Sahara
7365 W Sahara Ave ste A, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter
|$91.99
|14" Build Your Own
|$12.99
|5. (2) 16" Pizzas 2-Topping, 25 Wings, (2) 2 Liter
|$51.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
|14" Vegetarian
|$16.99
|Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order
|$1.29
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Flour & Barley
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas
Mercato Della Pecheria
3377 S Las Vegas Blvd suite # 2410, Las Vegas
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Above the Crust Pizza
7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Small Cheese
|$11.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese.
|Large Cheese
|$15.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese
|Fried Zucchini
|$8.25
Fried Zucchini sticks served with marinara and homemade ranch