Las Vegas Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas

Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole - Hola Traditional$10.50
avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices
Hola Traditional Corn$6.50
crema + mayonnaise + queso cotija + tajin + cilantro
Dirty Corn$8.00
hola traditional w/ chicharron crumble + crispy chorizo
Birria El Compa image

 

Birria El Compa

3111 S. Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ORDEN BIRRIA DE RES$17.00
Beef Barbacoa, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome
HORCHATA DE FRESA$3.25
Guadalajara's famous strawberry drink
QUESO TACO CHIVO$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

3585 S Fort Apache, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (332 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
Supreme Fries$10.99
Impossible Burger$9.95
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Zalapeno Ballz$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Two Meat Selection (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person.
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce
Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave image

 

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave

8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch Enchilada Asada$9.95
Steak or Chicken, Flour Tortilla w Green Sauce, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream
2 Item Combinations$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup
Pozole Soup$10.00
Pork, Hominy, Cabbage, Radish & Onions
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Zalapeno Ballz$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Two Meat Selection (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person.
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
Tacos & Beer image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Beer

3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TACO PARTY PACK$60.00
PITCHER OF MARGARITA (32oz)
2 PROTEINS (serves 16 tacos)
FRESH HAND-MADE TORTILLAS (corn, flour or mix)
MEXICAN RICE & REFRIED BEANS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
CHIPS & SALSA
ALL THE TOPPINGS
Carne Asada$4.50
grilled skirt steak, refried beans, cascabel salsa, guac, pico, queso
Tortilla Soup$8.95
chicken soup w/corn, black beans, crispy tortilla, red onion, cilantro, crema, queso fresco, avocado
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond

8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bajamar Fish Taco$4.50
Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Spicy Octopus Taco$5.50
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
BBQ MEXICANA image

 

BBQ MEXICANA

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLTA Salad$13.00
baby romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mesquite smoked bacon, chile lime ranch, garlic croutons
Smoked Tofu$14.00
cilantro lime rice, house spicy bbq sauce, charred corn relish, quinoa, cowboy caviar, smoked almonds
Burnt Ends Burrito$16.00
slow smoked brisket, chipotle coleslaw, crispy potatoes, mexican cheeses, house spicy bbq sauce
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Zalapeno Ballz$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
Dona Maria Tamales image

 

Dona Maria Tamales

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DOZEN$28.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
HALF DOZEN$23.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
Lunch #1$13.00
Two Tamales served rice and beans
Tacotarian image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Barbacoa Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro
BIRRIA CRUNCHWRAP$12.99
Veganuary Special.
Birria crunchy tostada with , beans , cheddar, lettuce , pico , guacamole, crema & morita sauce, wrapped in a burrito tortilla and toasted on the flat iron .
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hussong's Classic Guacamole$11.95
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime Juice
Stacked Quesadillas$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Fajitas$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taquitos$8.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
Stacked Quesadillas$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
3 Carnitas Tacos$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Zalapeno Ballz$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
Tacotarian image

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla , Achiote marinated seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita
BIRRIA CRUNCHWRAP$12.99
Veganuary Special.
Birria crunchy tostada with , beans , cheddar, lettuce , pico , guacamole, crema & morita sauce, wrapped in a burrito tortilla and toasted on the flat iron .
Dorado Taco$2.25
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner #3$17.50
Two Enchiladas served with rice, beans and soup or salad.
HALF DOZEN$23.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
DOZEN$28.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
Birria El Compa image

 

Birria El Compa

3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ORDEN BIRRIA DE CHIVO$16.50
Oven Roasted Goat, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome.
QUESO TACO CHIVO$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
TACO BLANDITO DE RES$4.00
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
Classic Nachos$9.99
Wet Burrito$10.99
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mex Grilled Corn$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
Burrito$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
Ensenada Taco$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gobernador Taco$5.50
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Marlin Taco$5.50
Smoked tuna marinated with chopped Anaheim pepper, mozzarella cheese, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
*Shellfish Allergy*
Octopus Chicharron Taco$6.00
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
Taco Dive Bar image

 

Taco Dive Bar

4080 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

2575 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (196 reviews)
Takeout
DW Bistro image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

DW Bistro

9275 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (647 reviews)
Takeout
Taco y Taco - Eastern image

TACOS

Taco y Taco - Eastern

9470 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 3.8 (2683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
