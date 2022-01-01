Las Vegas Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Guacamole - Hola Traditional
|$10.50
avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices
|Hola Traditional Corn
|$6.50
crema + mayonnaise + queso cotija + tajin + cilantro
|Dirty Corn
|$8.00
hola traditional w/ chicharron crumble + crispy chorizo
Birria El Compa
3111 S. Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas
|ORDEN BIRRIA DE RES
|$17.00
Beef Barbacoa, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome
|HORCHATA DE FRESA
|$3.25
Guadalajara's famous strawberry drink
|QUESO TACO CHIVO
|$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
3585 S Fort Apache, Las Vegas
|Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos
|$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
|Supreme Fries
|$10.99
|Impossible Burger
|$9.95
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|5 Zalapeno Ballz
|$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
|Fiesta Bowl Buffet Two Meat Selection (Per Person)
|$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person.
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce
|Taco Bar (Per Person)
|$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Lunch Enchilada Asada
|$9.95
Steak or Chicken, Flour Tortilla w Green Sauce, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream
|2 Item Combinations
|$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup
|Pozole Soup
|$10.00
Pork, Hominy, Cabbage, Radish & Onions
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|5 Zalapeno Ballz
|$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
|Fiesta Bowl Buffet Two Meat Selection (Per Person)
|$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person.
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
Tacos & Beer
3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|TACO PARTY PACK
|$60.00
PITCHER OF MARGARITA (32oz)
2 PROTEINS (serves 16 tacos)
FRESH HAND-MADE TORTILLAS (corn, flour or mix)
MEXICAN RICE & REFRIED BEANS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
CHIPS & SALSA
ALL THE TOPPINGS
|Carne Asada
|$4.50
grilled skirt steak, refried beans, cascabel salsa, guac, pico, queso
|Tortilla Soup
|$8.95
chicken soup w/corn, black beans, crispy tortilla, red onion, cilantro, crema, queso fresco, avocado
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Bajamar Fish Taco
|$4.50
Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
|Spicy Octopus Taco
|$5.50
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|BLTA Salad
|$13.00
baby romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mesquite smoked bacon, chile lime ranch, garlic croutons
|Smoked Tofu
|$14.00
cilantro lime rice, house spicy bbq sauce, charred corn relish, quinoa, cowboy caviar, smoked almonds
|Burnt Ends Burrito
|$16.00
slow smoked brisket, chipotle coleslaw, crispy potatoes, mexican cheeses, house spicy bbq sauce
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|5 Zalapeno Ballz
|$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
|Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)
|$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
|Taco Bar (Per Person)
|$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
Dona Maria Tamales
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|DOZEN
|$28.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
|HALF DOZEN
|$23.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
|Lunch #1
|$13.00
Two Tamales served rice and beans
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada Taco
|$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
|Barbacoa Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro
|BIRRIA CRUNCHWRAP
|$12.99
Veganuary Special.
Birria crunchy tostada with , beans , cheddar, lettuce , pico , guacamole, crema & morita sauce, wrapped in a burrito tortilla and toasted on the flat iron .
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Hussong's Classic Guacamole
|$11.95
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime Juice
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|Fajitas
|$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Taquitos
|$8.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|3 Carnitas Tacos
|$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|5 Zalapeno Ballz
|$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
|Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)
|$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
|Taco Bar (Per Person)
|$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla , Achiote marinated seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita
|BIRRIA CRUNCHWRAP
|$12.99
Veganuary Special.
Birria crunchy tostada with , beans , cheddar, lettuce , pico , guacamole, crema & morita sauce, wrapped in a burrito tortilla and toasted on the flat iron .
|Dorado Taco
|$2.25
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema
Dona Maria Tamales
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Dinner #3
|$17.50
Two Enchiladas served with rice, beans and soup or salad.
|HALF DOZEN
|$23.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
|DOZEN
|$28.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
Birria El Compa
3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas
|ORDEN BIRRIA DE CHIVO
|$16.50
Oven Roasted Goat, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome.
|QUESO TACO CHIVO
|$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
|TACO BLANDITO DE RES
|$4.00
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos
|$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
|Classic Nachos
|$9.99
|Wet Burrito
|$10.99
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Mex Grilled Corn
|$5.00
Crema, queso cotija, butter, lime, & sprinkle of chile rojo.
|Burrito
|$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
|Ensenada Taco
|$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Gobernador Taco
|$5.50
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
|Marlin Taco
|$5.50
Smoked tuna marinated with chopped Anaheim pepper, mozzarella cheese, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
*Shellfish Allergy*
|Octopus Chicharron Taco
|$6.00
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.