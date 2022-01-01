Las Vegas pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Las Vegas
PIZZA
Side Piece Pizza
11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Meat Stromboli
|$16.00
Sausage, Peppers, Pepperoni
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Fried, Breaded Mozzarella
|Caprese Salad
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom tomato, Basil, Aged Balsamic
Manizza's
6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Bites- 5 Pack
|$0.99
Deep fried dough tossed in butter, cinnamon, and sugar with a side of icing.
|Chicken Wings- 6 Pack
|$9.49
Jumbo fresh wings deep fried and made to order.
|Personal (10") Blonde Bombshell Pizza
|$14.49
Calling all garlic lovers! Imagine gooey, delicious buffalo mozzarella cheese melted over a base of freshly blende garlic smear.
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas
|Popular items
|Banana cheesecake
|$10.00
with Italian meringue
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$25.00
Served with Spaghetti
|Chicken Piccata
|$25.00
served with vegetables of the day
PIZZA
Twisted Sourdough Pizza
9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|12. Spicy Latina Cone
|$6.99
cheese, seasoned beef, lime, cilantro, habanero sauce
|2. Ferrari-Oni Pizza
|$16.99
Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce.
|14. Chicken Alfredo Cone
|$6.99
Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Black Pepper.
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara
9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
|Vico
|$14.00
House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
|Settebello
|$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Amore Taste of Chicago
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Large Stuffed Pizza
|$20.50
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME**
Our "Stuffed" Pizza features two thin layers of dough with gooey mozzarella baked inside topped with a crushed tomato sauce. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
|Chicken Wings
|$10.95
Seasoned and fried to crispy perfection tossed in your sauce of choice with ranch or bleu cheese.
|Italian Beef
|$7.95
Seasoned Italian Roast Beef with choice of sweet or hot peppers served with aujus.
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|12" Cheese
|$17.95
Fresh Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
|Garlic Knots
|$7.95
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Parmesan, Marinara
|Wings
|$15.95
Wings, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Mild, Medium, Hot, Mike’s Hot Honey, Atomic, Garlic Parm, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
|Lucino's Fries
|$5.75
Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!
|Mamas Meatballs
|$5.00
Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce
PIZZA
Good Pie
1212 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mike's Hot Honey Packet
|$1.00
1 packet of chili-infused Hot honey from Brooklyn NY. This is a great addition to pizza, cannoli, or cheesecake. Careful it is addictive
|Garlic Nots
|$8.00
More like a bun than a knot. Roasted fresh garlic, garlic puree & garlic oil, finished with pecorino cheese & parsley. Served with side of organic tomato sauce. 5 per order.
Wheat
|Grandma Cheese
|$25.00
Our signature style thin crust square featuring a blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses and imported Italian tomato sauce. Finished with basil and shaved parm. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices
Dairy, Wheat
Vegetarian · Organic
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Times ^
|$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
|The Chronicle ^
|$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
|Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Trattoria Italia
9905 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas Valley
|Popular items
|Tortellini in Brodo Soup
|$9.95
Made fresh with chicken stock and meat tortellini pasta.
|Penne alla Vodka
|$15.95
A pink vodka sauce.
|Sfogliatella
|$5.00
Shell shaped Italian pastry with orange-flavored ricotta, almond paste and citron.
Fries 'n Pies
4503 Paradise Road, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
|12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
|$14.50
|12" Cheeseburger Pizza
|$14.00
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Big Cheese 16"
|$20.00
Mozzarella blend, marinara.
|The Big Cheese 12"
|$16.00
Mozzarella blend, marinara.
SANDWICHES
Big Dog's Brewing
4543 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$10.00
gO pACK gO!
|Big Dog's Salad
|$12.50
|Smothered Fries, Chicago Style
|$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
First Bistro
7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Traditional Polpetta
|$11.95
Beef and pork mixed with garlic, parmesan and fresh herbs, served with marinara sauce (2pc)
|Meatball Sandwich
|$13.95
Homemade meatballs , marinara sauce, Parmesan in a grilled Foccacia Bread
|Garlic Shrimp
|$19.95
Seasoned Grilled Shrimp with Garlic, white wine and creamy Parmesan Sauce
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
6050 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter
|$91.99
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
|Brothers Italian Sub
|$11.99
Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
|Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan
|$16.99
|5 Cheese Pizza
|$19.99
Angelina's Pizza - Russell
6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|14" Vegetarian
|$16.99
|Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order
|$1.29
|Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing King
4235 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|1lb Trad
|$10.99
1lb of Wings tossed in 1 Royal Flavor
|#2 Trad
|$24.99
2 lb of Wings tossed in 2 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 2 dips
|Vegan 10pc Combo
|$23.99
toss'd in 2 royal flavors served with 1 lb hand cut fries and 2 dips
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order
|$1.29
|Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
|14" Vegetarian
|$16.99
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|14" Build Your Own
|$12.99
|5 Cheese Pizza
|$19.99
|3. Any Hot or Cold Sub w/Fries and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
Brothers Pizza - Sahara
7365 W Sahara Ave ste A, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter
|$91.99
|14" Build Your Own
|$12.99
|5. (2) 16" Pizzas 2-Topping, 25 Wings, (2) 2 Liter
|$51.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
|14" Vegetarian
|$16.99
|Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order
|$1.29
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Home Plate Grill & Bar
2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Supreme
|$11.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.
|Winning Inning Wings (16)
|$18.00
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
|Loaded Potato Skins
|$8.00
Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Flour & Barley
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Above the Crust Pizza
7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Small Cheese
|$11.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese.
|Large Cheese
|$15.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese
|Fried Zucchini
|$8.25
Fried Zucchini sticks served with marinara and homemade ranch