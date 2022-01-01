Las Vegas pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Las Vegas

Side Piece Pizza image

PIZZA

Side Piece Pizza

11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meat Stromboli$16.00
Sausage, Peppers, Pepperoni
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Fried, Breaded Mozzarella
Caprese Salad$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom tomato, Basil, Aged Balsamic
More about Side Piece Pizza
Manizza's image

 

Manizza's

6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cinnamon Bites- 5 Pack$0.99
Deep fried dough tossed in butter, cinnamon, and sugar with a side of icing.
Chicken Wings- 6 Pack$9.49
Jumbo fresh wings deep fried and made to order.
Personal (10") Blonde Bombshell Pizza$14.49
Calling all garlic lovers! Imagine gooey, delicious buffalo mozzarella cheese melted over a base of freshly blende garlic smear.
More about Manizza's
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen image

 

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen

8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana cheesecake$10.00
with Italian meringue
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Served with Spaghetti
Chicken Piccata$25.00
served with vegetables of the day
More about Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
Twisted Sourdough Pizza image

PIZZA

Twisted Sourdough Pizza

9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12. Spicy Latina Cone$6.99
cheese, seasoned beef, lime, cilantro, habanero sauce
2. Ferrari-Oni Pizza$16.99
Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce.
14. Chicken Alfredo Cone$6.99
Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Black Pepper.
More about Twisted Sourdough Pizza
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara image

PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara

9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1124 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
Vico$14.00
House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
Settebello$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara
Amore Taste of Chicago image

SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Amore Taste of Chicago

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Stuffed Pizza$20.50
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME**
Our "Stuffed" Pizza features two thin layers of dough with gooey mozzarella baked inside topped with a crushed tomato sauce. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Chicken Wings$10.95
Seasoned and fried to crispy perfection tossed in your sauce of choice with ranch or bleu cheese.
Italian Beef$7.95
Seasoned Italian Roast Beef with choice of sweet or hot peppers served with aujus.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Bay image

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Cheese$17.95
Fresh Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
Garlic Knots$7.95
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Parmesan, Marinara
Wings$15.95
Wings, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Mild, Medium, Hot, Mike’s Hot Honey, Atomic, Garlic Parm, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Lucino's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
Lucino's Fries$5.75
Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!
Mamas Meatballs$5.00
Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce
More about Lucino's Pizza
Good Pie image

PIZZA

Good Pie

1212 S Main St, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1236 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mike's Hot Honey Packet$1.00
1 packet of chili-infused Hot honey from Brooklyn NY. This is a great addition to pizza, cannoli, or cheesecake. Careful it is addictive
Garlic Nots$8.00
More like a bun than a knot. Roasted fresh garlic, garlic puree & garlic oil, finished with pecorino cheese & parsley. Served with side of organic tomato sauce. 5 per order.
Wheat
Grandma Cheese$25.00
Our signature style thin crust square featuring a blend of fresh mozzarella cheeses and imported Italian tomato sauce. Finished with basil and shaved parm. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices
Dairy, Wheat
Vegetarian · Organic
More about Good Pie
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Times ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
The Chronicle ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
More about The Pizza Press
Trattoria Italia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Trattoria Italia

9905 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas Valley

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tortellini in Brodo Soup$9.95
Made fresh with chicken stock and meat tortellini pasta.
Penne alla Vodka$15.95
A pink vodka sauce.
Sfogliatella$5.00
Shell shaped Italian pastry with orange-flavored ricotta, almond paste and citron.
More about Trattoria Italia
Fries 'n Pies image

 

Fries 'n Pies

4503 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Cheese Pizza$12.00
12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza$14.50
12" Cheeseburger Pizza$14.00
More about Fries 'n Pies
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen image

 

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Big Cheese 16"$20.00
Mozzarella blend, marinara.
The Big Cheese 16"$20.00
Mozzarella blend, marinara.
The Big Cheese 12"$16.00
Mozzarella blend, marinara.
More about Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
Big Dog's Brewing image

SANDWICHES

Big Dog's Brewing

4543 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (665 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
gO pACK gO!
Big Dog's Salad$12.50
Smothered Fries, Chicago Style$9.00
More about Big Dog's Brewing
First Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

First Bistro

7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Polpetta$11.95
Beef and pork mixed with garlic, parmesan and fresh herbs, served with marinara sauce (2pc)
Meatball Sandwich$13.95
Homemade meatballs , marinara sauce, Parmesan in a grilled Foccacia Bread
Garlic Shrimp$19.95
Seasoned Grilled Shrimp with Garlic, white wine and creamy Parmesan Sauce
More about First Bistro
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe

6050 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter$91.99
9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda$8.99
Brothers Italian Sub$11.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Flamingo

9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda$8.99
Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan$16.99
5 Cheese Pizza$19.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizza - Russell

6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" Vegetarian$16.99
Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order$1.29
Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing King

4235 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (3817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1lb Trad$10.99
1lb of Wings tossed in 1 Royal Flavor
#2 Trad$24.99
2 lb of Wings tossed in 2 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 2 dips
Vegan 10pc Combo$23.99
toss'd in 2 royal flavors served with 1 lb hand cut fries and 2 dips
More about Wing King
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order$1.29
Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
14" Vegetarian$16.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" Build Your Own$12.99
5 Cheese Pizza$19.99
3. Any Hot or Cold Sub w/Fries and 20oz Soda$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Sahara

7365 W Sahara Ave ste A, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
13. (1) 30" Party Size Pizza 1-Topping, 40 Wings, (2) 2 Liter$91.99
14" Build Your Own$12.99
5. (2) 16" Pizzas 2-Topping, 25 Wings, (2) 2 Liter$51.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Sahara
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
14" Vegetarian$16.99
Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order$1.29
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Home Plate Grill & Bar

2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme$11.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.
Winning Inning Wings (16)$18.00
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins$8.00
Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.
More about Home Plate Grill & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Flour & Barley

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas

Avg 3.9 (2043 reviews)
Takeout
More about Flour & Barley
Above the Crust Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Cheese$11.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese.
Large Cheese$15.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese
Fried Zucchini$8.25
Fried Zucchini sticks served with marinara and homemade ranch
More about Above the Crust Pizza

