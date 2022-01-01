Centennial restaurants you'll love
More about Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial
Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial
7920 w Tropical PKWY, las vegas
|Popular items
|Birthdaycake
|$6.45
House Cream, Birthday Cake, Sprinkles
|Mango Madness
|$6.45
House Cream & Mango Puree Topped With Fresh Mango
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$6.45
House Cream & Choc. Chip Cookie Dough
More about Qwik Thai
Qwik Thai
6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Thai Summer Roll
|$5.95
|Spicy Basil Chicken
|$11.95
|Yellow Curry
|$12.95
More about My Garage Restaurant
SANDWICHES
My Garage Restaurant
5770 W Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|BLT
|$9.99
|Corned Beef Hash
|$10.99
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$10.99
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|5 Zalapeno Ballz
|$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
|Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)
|$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
|Taco Bar (Per Person)
|$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.95
Deep-fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese filling with crab meat, carrots, served with Thai chili sauce
|House Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, green onions, and egg
|Thai Summer Roll
|$5.95
Deep-fried summer roll, stuffed with vegetables served with our sweet chili sauce
More about Qwik Thai 2
Qwik Thai 2
9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Orange Peel Chicken
|$11.95
|Thai Spring Roll
|$5.95
|Yellow Curry
|$12.95
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Red Curry
|$13.95
Choice of meat with Thai red curry, Thai spices, Chili, bamboo shoots and coconut milk.
|Egg Rolls
|$7.95
Deep fried mixed vegetable roll served with sweet and sour sauce.
|Tom Kah
|$7.95
Coconut soup with chicken, lemon grass and mushroom
More about Above the Crust Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Above the Crust Pizza
7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Small Cheese
|$11.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese.
|Large Cheese
|$15.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese
|Fried Zucchini
|$8.25
Fried Zucchini sticks served with marinara and homemade ranch