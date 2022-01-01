Centennial restaurants you'll love

Centennial restaurants
Toast

Centennial's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Centennial restaurants

Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial image

 

Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial

7920 w Tropical PKWY, las vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Birthdaycake$6.45
House Cream, Birthday Cake, Sprinkles
Mango Madness$6.45
House Cream & Mango Puree Topped With Fresh Mango
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$6.45
House Cream & Choc. Chip Cookie Dough
More about Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial
Qwik Thai image

 

Qwik Thai

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Summer Roll$5.95
Spicy Basil Chicken$11.95
Yellow Curry$12.95
More about Qwik Thai
My Garage Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

My Garage Restaurant

5770 W Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$9.99
Corned Beef Hash$10.99
Biscuits & Gravy$10.99
More about My Garage Restaurant
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Zalapeno Ballz$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$8.95
Deep-fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese filling with crab meat, carrots, served with Thai chili sauce
House Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, green onions, and egg
Thai Summer Roll$5.95
Deep-fried summer roll, stuffed with vegetables served with our sweet chili sauce
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Qwik Thai 2 image

 

Qwik Thai 2

9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange Peel Chicken$11.95
Thai Spring Roll$5.95
Yellow Curry$12.95
More about Qwik Thai 2
Thai Spoon Las Vegas image

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Red Curry$13.95
Choice of meat with Thai red curry, Thai spices, Chili, bamboo shoots and coconut milk.
Egg Rolls$7.95
Deep fried mixed vegetable roll served with sweet and sour sauce.
Tom Kah$7.95
Coconut soup with chicken, lemon grass and mushroom
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Above the Crust Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Cheese$11.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese.
Large Cheese$15.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese
Fried Zucchini$8.25
Fried Zucchini sticks served with marinara and homemade ranch
More about Above the Crust Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Centennial

Curry

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Yellow Curry

Fried Rice

Pad See

Pad Thai

Thai Tea

