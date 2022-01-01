Centennial Thai restaurants you'll love

Must-try Thai restaurants in Centennial

Qwik Thai image

 

Qwik Thai

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Summer Roll$5.95
Spicy Basil Chicken$11.95
Yellow Curry$12.95
More about Qwik Thai
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$8.95
Deep-fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese filling with crab meat, carrots, served with Thai chili sauce
House Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, green onions, and egg
Thai Summer Roll$5.95
Deep-fried summer roll, stuffed with vegetables served with our sweet chili sauce
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Qwik Thai 2 image

 

Qwik Thai 2

9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange Peel Chicken$11.95
Thai Spring Roll$5.95
Yellow Curry$12.95
More about Qwik Thai 2
Thai Spoon Las Vegas image

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Red Curry$13.95
Choice of meat with Thai red curry, Thai spices, Chili, bamboo shoots and coconut milk.
Egg Rolls$7.95
Deep fried mixed vegetable roll served with sweet and sour sauce.
Tom Kah$7.95
Coconut soup with chicken, lemon grass and mushroom
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas

