Chicken salad in Centennial

Centennial restaurants
Centennial restaurants that serve chicken salad

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad EC
Grilled Chicken Salad C
Grilled Chicken Salad P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$12.95
Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.95
Sliced chicken, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with spicy lime dressing
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, croutons, and shredded parm cheese, served with a side of Caesar dressing.
More about Above the Crust Pizza

