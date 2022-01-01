Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken satay in
Centennial
/
Las Vegas
/
Centennial
/
Chicken Satay
Centennial restaurants that serve chicken satay
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(519 reviews)
Chicken Satay
$11.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(586 reviews)
Chicken Satay
$9.95
Skewers of chicken, marinated in light curry served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
