Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Centennial

Go
Centennial restaurants
Toast

Centennial restaurants that serve chicken satay

Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Satay$11.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Chicken Satay image

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Satay$9.95
Skewers of chicken, marinated in light curry served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas

Browse other tasty dishes in Centennial

Beef Salad

Crab Fried Rice

Wontons

Sticky Rice

Edamame

Yellow Curry

Pad See

Summer Rolls

Map

More near Centennial to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Sunrise

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Summerlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston