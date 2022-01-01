Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Centennial

Centennial restaurants
Centennial restaurants that serve edamame

Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$4.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Edamame$4.95
Edamame with Garlic sauce$4.95
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas

