Pineapple fried rice in Centennial

Centennial restaurants
Centennial restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Qwik Thai image

 

QWIK THAI

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$0.00
Stir-fried jasmine with egg, tomato, sweet pea, carrot cashew nuts, onions, pineapple and yellow curry powder.
More about QWIK THAI
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with carrots, peas, onions, green onions, egg, pineapple, cashews, and curry powder
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Item pic

 

QWIK THAI

9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with Carrots, Peas, Onions, Green Onions, Egg, Pineapple, Cashews and Curry Powder.
Pinto box Pineapple Fried Rice$11.95
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice, Carrots, Peas, Onions, Pineapple, Cashew Nut, Green Onions and Egg.
Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Tofu or Vegetable Medley.
Comes with Side of Cucumber Salad, Summer roll and Dessert.
More about QWIK THAI
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of meat with yellow curry powder, egg, tomato, cashew nuts, pineapple, raisin and onion
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas

