Apple salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve apple salad
More about FTP 8 - Centennial - 6420 Centennial Center Blvd
FTP 8 - Centennial - 6420 Centennial Center Blvd
6420 Centennial Center Boulevard ste 100, Las Vegas
|Apple Gorgonzola Salad
|$10.99
Mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, Granny Smith Apples, and gorgonzola cheese tossed with Red Onion Vinaigrette
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar on Flamingo
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar on Flamingo
335 Hughes Center Dr, Las Vegas
|Apple Manchego Salad
|$11.00
Green apples
Manchego cheese
Sherry vinegar dressing
Salt and pepper
Crushed Almonds
Cilantro
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
TREE NUTS
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas
|Apple Manchego Salad *
|$9.50
Green apples
Manchego cheese
Sherry vinegar dressing
Salt and pepper
Crushed Almonds
Cilantro
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
TREE NUTS
More about Firefly Tapas Kitchen
Firefly Tapas Kitchen
7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas
|Apple Manchego Salad
|$9.50
Green apples
Manchego cheese
Sherry vinegar dressing
Salt and pepper
Crushed Almonds
Cilantro
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
TREE NUTS
|Apple Manchego Salad
|$9.50
green apple, manchego cheese, smoked almonds, lightly dressed