Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve apple salad

Main pic

 

FTP 8 - Centennial - 6420 Centennial Center Blvd

6420 Centennial Center Boulevard ste 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Apple Gorgonzola Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, Granny Smith Apples, and gorgonzola cheese tossed with Red Onion Vinaigrette
More about FTP 8 - Centennial - 6420 Centennial Center Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar on Flamingo

335 Hughes Center Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Manchego Salad$11.00
Green apples
Manchego cheese
Sherry vinegar dressing
Salt and pepper
Crushed Almonds
Cilantro
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
TREE NUTS
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar on Flamingo
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (5966 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Manchego Salad *$9.50
Green apples
Manchego cheese
Sherry vinegar dressing
Salt and pepper
Crushed Almonds
Cilantro
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
TREE NUTS
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

 

Firefly Tapas Kitchen

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Manchego Salad$9.50
Green apples
Manchego cheese
Sherry vinegar dressing
Salt and pepper
Crushed Almonds
Cilantro
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
TREE NUTS
Apple Manchego Salad$9.50
green apple, manchego cheese, smoked almonds, lightly dressed
More about Firefly Tapas Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Chocolate Brownies

Chips And Salsa

Pecan Pies

Fettuccine Alfredo

Banana Pudding

Chicken Piccata

Carne Asada Burritos

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (26 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1009 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston