Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve arugula salad

Item pic

 

Stallone's Italian Eatery

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#11 Arugula Salad$0.00
Toasted Pecans, Strawberries, Roma Tomatoes, and Red Onions
More about Stallone's Italian Eatery
Item pic

 

eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ARUGULA SALAD$13.00
Asparagus, oven-roasted tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, toasted whole almonds and lemon herb vinaigrette
More about eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
Item pic

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Salad$11.00
candied walnuts, lemon honey vinaigrette, parmigiano
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arugula and Beet Salad$15.95
Wild arugula, organic beets, shaved fennel, radicchio, little gems, tomatoes, cilantro, almonds, mint, scallions, and Meyer Lemon dressing
More about Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100
Main pic

 

Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

4180 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Chop Lollipos w/ Salad & Arugula Whipped Potatoes$0.00
More about Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Chai Lattes

Chopped Salad

Pretzels

Turkey Clubs

French Fries

Italian Salad

Pad Thai

Philly Cheesesteaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (30 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (919 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston