Arugula salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve arugula salad
Stallone's Italian Eatery
467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas
|#11 Arugula Salad
|$0.00
Toasted Pecans, Strawberries, Roma Tomatoes, and Red Onions
eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS
|ARUGULA SALAD
|$13.00
Asparagus, oven-roasted tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, toasted whole almonds and lemon herb vinaigrette
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Arugula Salad
|$11.00
candied walnuts, lemon honey vinaigrette, parmigiano
Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100
3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Arugula and Beet Salad
|$15.95
Wild arugula, organic beets, shaved fennel, radicchio, little gems, tomatoes, cilantro, almonds, mint, scallions, and Meyer Lemon dressing