Avocado toast in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve avocado toast
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS
|Avocado Toast
|$12.99
toasted multigrain, avocado hash, frisee sealad, 2 poached eggs, topped with sunflower seeds, romesco sauce.
MAKE IT VEGAN - ADD VEGAN EGG INSTEAD OF POACHED.
|Avocado Toast
|$12.99
toasted multigrain, avocado hash, frisee salad, scrambled Just egg, topped with sunflower seeds, romesco sauce
Founders Coffee - Durango
6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Avocado Toast
|$10.25
Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Micro Greens, Garlic Aioli & Avo Toast Seasoning on Artisanal Multigrain Toast
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Smashed avocado, onion jam, bacon bits, tomato and micro greens, crispy multi-grain toast. Gluten free bread option. Vegan option.
|VEGAN Avocado Toast
|$10.00