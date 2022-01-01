Baklava in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve baklava
Meraki Greek Grill - Rainbow
4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas
|Baklava
|$4.95
Layered Phyllo, Walnuts & Honey Syrup
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|BAKLAVA ICE CREAM
|$4.95
Crumbled Baklava - Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - Honey
|BAKLAVA
|$4.50
Fillo Dough - Walnuts - Honey Syrup
Meraki Greek Grill - Charleston
8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas
|Baklava
|$4.95
Layered Phyllo, Walnuts & Honey Syrup
The Great Greek - Arts District
801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas
|BAKLAVA ICE CREAM
|$4.95
Crumbled Baklava - Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - Honey
|BAKLAVA
|$4.50
Fillo Dough - Walnuts - Honey Syrup
HUMMUS - Rainbow
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Cashew Baklava (2 Piece)
|$3.00
Each piece is individually hand-made and rolled for perfect crunch and texture. Enjoy the harmony of roasted cashew, browned butter, and naturally sweetened citrus syrup.
HUMMUS - Boca Park
1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas
|Cashew Baklava (2 Piece)
|$3.00
Each piece is individually hand-made and rolled for perfect crunch and texture. Enjoy the harmony of roasted cashew, browned butter, and naturally sweetened citrus syrup.
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant - Las Vegas
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|17 Piece Baklava
|$20.00
|Baklava
|$8.95
Filo pastry, walnuts, sugar, vegetable oil topped with simple syrup and pistachios
vegan
|Baklava Sundae
|$9.95
Baklava, Vanilla Ice Cream, chocolate syrup, pistachios
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Craig
7130 W. Craig Rd, Las Vegas
|BAKLAVA ICE CREAM
|$4.95
Crumbled Baklava - Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - Honey
|BAKLAVA
|$4.50
Fillo Dough - Walnuts - Honey Syrup