Baklava in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Grill - Rainbow

4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$4.95
Layered Phyllo, Walnuts & Honey Syrup
More about Meraki Greek Grill - Rainbow
Item pic

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
BAKLAVA ICE CREAM$4.95
Crumbled Baklava - Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - Honey
BAKLAVA$4.50
Fillo Dough - Walnuts - Honey Syrup
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Grill - Charleston

8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$4.95
Layered Phyllo, Walnuts & Honey Syrup
More about Meraki Greek Grill - Charleston
Item pic

 

The Great Greek - Arts District

801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAKLAVA ICE CREAM$4.95
Crumbled Baklava - Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - Honey
BAKLAVA$4.50
Fillo Dough - Walnuts - Honey Syrup
More about The Great Greek - Arts District
Item pic

 

HUMMUS - Rainbow

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cashew Baklava (2 Piece)$3.00
Each piece is individually hand-made and rolled for perfect crunch and texture. Enjoy the harmony of roasted cashew, browned butter, and naturally sweetened citrus syrup.
More about HUMMUS - Rainbow
Item pic

 

HUMMUS - Boca Park

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cashew Baklava (2 Piece)$3.00
Each piece is individually hand-made and rolled for perfect crunch and texture. Enjoy the harmony of roasted cashew, browned butter, and naturally sweetened citrus syrup.
More about HUMMUS - Boca Park
Item pic

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant - Las Vegas

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
17 Piece Baklava$20.00
Baklava$8.95
Filo pastry, walnuts, sugar, vegetable oil topped with simple syrup and pistachios
vegan
Baklava Sundae$9.95
Baklava, Vanilla Ice Cream, chocolate syrup, pistachios
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant - Las Vegas
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Craig

7130 W. Craig Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
Takeout
BAKLAVA ICE CREAM$4.95
Crumbled Baklava - Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - Honey
BAKLAVA$4.50
Fillo Dough - Walnuts - Honey Syrup
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Craig
Restaurant banner

 

Tarantino’s Vegan - 7960 S Rainbow Blvd

7960 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$6.50
More about Tarantino’s Vegan - 7960 S Rainbow Blvd

