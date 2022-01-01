Beef salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve beef salad
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Shredded Beef Salad C
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Shredded Beef Salad P
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Shredded Beef Salad C
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Shredded Beef Salad C
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Thai Beef Salad
|$12.95
Sliced beef tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Angus Beef Brisket Salad
|$13.49
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
6115 S.Fort Apache Rd #100, Las Vegas
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Salad
|$12.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, tzatziki sauce and pita. Topped with sliced Gyro.
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Beef Salad
|$14.95
Sliced beef, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with spicy lime dressing