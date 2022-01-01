Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve beef salad

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shredded Beef Salad C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Shredded Beef Salad P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shredded Beef Salad C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shredded Beef Salad C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Beef Salad$12.95
Sliced beef tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas

4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Angus Beef Brisket Salad$13.49
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
Item pic

 

Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

6115 S.Fort Apache Rd #100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef & Lamb Gyro Salad$12.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, tzatziki sauce and pita. Topped with sliced Gyro.
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Salad$14.95
Sliced beef, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with spicy lime dressing
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Beef Salad$12.95
Sliced beef tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
More about Lemongrass & Lime

