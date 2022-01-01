Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry cheesecake in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve blueberry cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake Crepe image

 

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe

7365 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Cheesecake Crepe$6.00
Blueberry Compote, Cream Cheese, Custard Cream, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served cold.
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Cheesecake$6.50
sesame oreo crust, topped with blueberry sauce
More about Tacotarian
Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas image

 

Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas

8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE [24OZ]$8.97
almond butter, blueberry, Greek yogurt, agave, lemon, granola & almond milk. gluten: granola
More about Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Cheesecake$6.50
sesame oreo crust, topped with blueberry sauce
More about Tacotarian
Item pic

 

Tacotarian

5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Cheesecake$6.50
sesame oreo crust, topped with blueberry sauce
More about Tacotarian

