Blueberry cheesecake in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve blueberry cheesecake
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
7365 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
|Blueberry Cheesecake Crepe
|$6.00
Blueberry Compote, Cream Cheese, Custard Cream, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served cold.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Blueberry Cheesecake
|$6.50
sesame oreo crust, topped with blueberry sauce
Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas
8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120, Las Vegas
|BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE [24OZ]
|$8.97
almond butter, blueberry, Greek yogurt, agave, lemon, granola & almond milk. gluten: granola
