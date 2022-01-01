Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$6.00
Croissant bread pudding with cranberries and figs, topped with caramel, pecan, strawberries, and powdered sugar
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

L2 Texas BBQ

2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$3.99
Bread Pudding A la Mode$4.99
More about L2 Texas BBQ
Glazed Donut Bread Pudding image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carson Kitchen

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Glazed Donut Bread Pudding$10.00
three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise
More about Carson Kitchen
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Homemade Bread Pudding.$8.00
Simple and delectable old fashioned bread pudding made from scratch ​and served with our own Irish Whiskey Custard
More about McMullan's Irish Pub
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Las Vegas

5697 S. Jones Blvd unit 140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Halo Halo Bread Pudding$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
More about Cafe 86- Las Vegas

