Bread pudding in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve bread pudding
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Croissant bread pudding with cranberries and figs, topped with caramel, pecan, strawberries, and powdered sugar
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
L2 Texas BBQ
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Bread Pudding
|$3.99
|Bread Pudding A la Mode
|$4.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carson Kitchen
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Glazed Donut Bread Pudding
|$10.00
three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise
FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES
McMullan's Irish Pub
4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Homemade Bread Pudding.
|$8.00
Simple and delectable old fashioned bread pudding made from scratch and served with our own Irish Whiskey Custard
Lemongrass & Lime
11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas
|Bread Pudding
|$7.95
Cafe 86- Las Vegas
5697 S. Jones Blvd unit 140, Las Vegas
|Halo Halo Bread Pudding
|$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.