Brisket in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve brisket
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
More about L2 Texas BBQ
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
L2 Texas BBQ
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|1 lb. Brisket
|$19.99
One Pound Smoked brisket
|1/2 lb. Brisket
|$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
More about BBQ MEXICANA
BBQ MEXICANA
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Brisket Lover
|$16.00
slow smoked brisket, house spicy bbq sauce, chile lime broccolini, cowboy caviar, guacamole, cilantro coleslaw, red rice, pickled vegetables
More about Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas
|½ Lb Brisket
|$15.00
|1 LB Brisket
|$23.00
More about Texas Meltz
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Texas Meltz
4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|1/2 # Brisket
|$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
More about Smoke & Fire
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Smoke & Fire
3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$21.99