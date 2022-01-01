Brisket in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve brisket

Chopped Brisket Sandwich image

 

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$12.00
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

L2 Texas BBQ

2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 lb. Brisket$19.99
One Pound Smoked brisket
1/2 lb. Brisket$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
More about L2 Texas BBQ
Brisket Lover image

 

BBQ MEXICANA

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Lover$16.00
slow smoked brisket, house spicy bbq sauce, chile lime broccolini, cowboy caviar, guacamole, cilantro coleslaw, red rice, pickled vegetables
More about BBQ MEXICANA
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2 image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2

4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
½ Lb Brisket$15.00
1 LB Brisket$23.00
More about Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Texas Meltz

4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1065 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 # Brisket$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
More about Texas Meltz
SoulBelly image

 

SoulBelly

1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TEXAS BRISKET 1lb$32.00
TEXAS BRISKET$16.00
More about SoulBelly
Smoke & Fire image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smoke & Fire

3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Brisket Platter$21.99
More about Smoke & Fire
Salt & Pepper Brisket Grilled Cheese* image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
8 oz Brisket Plate *GF$18.95
Salt & Pepper Brisket Grilled Cheese*$14.95
texas toast + pimento cheese
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

