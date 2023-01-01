Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast, buffalo hot sauce, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onion choose from ranch or blue cheese
More about Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas
The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Crispy Panko Breaded Chicken Breast, Franks Red Hot, House Caesar, Romaine, Romas, and crispy bacon on a Spinach tortilla
More about The Coffee Class
Angelina's Pizza - Russell - 6825 W. Russell Rd.

6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.79
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell - 6825 W. Russell Rd.

