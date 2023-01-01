Buffalo chicken wraps in Las Vegas
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast, buffalo hot sauce, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onion choose from ranch or blue cheese
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy Panko Breaded Chicken Breast, Franks Red Hot, House Caesar, Romaine, Romas, and crispy bacon on a Spinach tortilla