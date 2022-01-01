California rolls in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve california rolls
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|California Blue Crab Roll
|$13.00
|California Roll
|$8.00
Snow crab, cucumber, avocado
Vegas Poke Company
9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas
|California Cut Roll
|$7.00
Seaweed paper with sushi rice on outside, filled with surimi crab, avocado and cucumber topped with furikake. Comes with fresh ginger, wasabi, soy sauce and chopsticks.
Shabuya
4725 W. Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas
|California Roll
|$4.25